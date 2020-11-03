Letter to the editor: Coney Barrett must see big picture

Staff Writer

Topeka Capital-Journal

I think Pope Francis has just thrown a curve ball to Amy Coney Barrett by his endorsement of same sex civil unions. What possibly could the Pope rule on next? Actual marriage between members of the same sex.

The judge must remember that she will now emerge from the "bubble" of Notre Dame University, the People of Praise and South Bend, Ind., into the real world of persons of valuable and likewise varied backgrounds, lives much different from what she has known, and now brings to the court. She will help the court decide to re-interpret two very important issues now and in the future, i.e., the Affordable Care Act and Roe v. Wade.

These decisions and others by the Court will be hers to own for many years.

James Rhodes, Topeka