Kansas lake levels for Dec. 3, 2020
Josh Rouse
jrouse@cjonline.com
Date — Dec. 3
Reservoir ... Pool ... Elev. ... Dis.
Milford ... 1,144.4 ... 1,145.06 ... 25
Wilson ... 1,516 ... 1,515.57 ... 25
Kirwin ... 1,729.2 ... 1,727.35 ... 0
Webster ... 1,892.4 ... 1,890.10 ... 0
Glen Elder ... 1,455.6 ... 1,456.51 ... 51
Tuttle Creek ... 1,075 ... 1,076.74 ... 3,000
Perry ... 891.5 ... 892.74 ... 25
Clinton ... 875.5 ... 874.74 ... 7
Pomona ... 974 ... 972.52 ... 15
Melvern ... 1,036 ... 1,034.49 ... 20
Hillsdale ... 917.0 ... 916.46 ... 3