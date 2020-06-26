The Ottawa University women’s flag football program is raiding Riverview High School to fill its first roster in 2021.

Ottawa signed Tiffany Cuevas, Tampa, Florida, for the 2021 season. She is a transfer from Hillsborough Community College. She is the third signee for Ottawa from Riverview High School, joining Madysen Carrera and Briana Bido.

Cuevas, a linebacker/receiver, lettered in flag football and soccer at Riverview High School. She helped her club team, Lady High Five, to nationals in Orlando, Fla.

Cuevas plans to major in applied psychology.