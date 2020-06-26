Lenexa’s Ryder Mains and Mason Chapman secured a spot in the final day of competition despite falling out of the lead Thursday at the FLW High School Bass Fishing National Championship.

The Legacy Christian Academy team put up a three-fish bag of 6 pounds, 4 ounces, on Thursday while competing on the Mississippi River at Lacrosse, Wis., dropping to third place overall with a two-day total of 17-15 after leading on Day 1 with 11 pounds, 11 ounces.

Lawson Losee and Kooper Tweite jumped into first place Thursday with a two-day total of 19-2, with the Illinois SAF team of Trey Mckinney and Zachary Martin also leapfrogging the Kansans for the second-place spot with a total of 18-01.

By finishing in the top 10, Mains and Chapman ensured they will fish in the final round Friday, with the 300-team World Finals say to take place the following day.

Shawnee Heights angler Parker Still, fishing alongside teammate Austin Chandler, of Ketchum, Okla., saw his chances at fishing on the final day slip away after weighing in a Day 2 bag of 6-12 to finish in a tie for 36th with 14 pounds even on the tournament.

Fellow T-Bird Ethan Haufler and teammate Logan Redeker, of Washburn Rural, also fell short of their goal of fishing on Friday after getting skunked in Round 2 to drop to 133rd with a two-day total of 6-5.

Kickback Club’s Garrett Torres and Sam Myers also blanked one Day 2, finishing right behind the Topekans with a two-day total of 6-4 for 134th out of 194 teams.