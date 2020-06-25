The Hays Eagles 19U summer baseball team rolled to a 10-2 win over Smith Center on Wednesday at Hays High.

The Eagles scored eight runs in the first two innings en route to the run-rule win in five innings.

The Eagles finished with eight hits and drew six walks. Carson Jacobs and Brady Kreutzer each had two hits. Haynes and Kreutzer each doubled.

Jack Fields tossed three innings, allowing one run on one hit with two walks while striking out four. Jacobs threw two innings and gave one run and two walks but didn’t allow a hit. He struck out four.

The Eagles were set to open play in the Kansas Grand Slam Tournament on Thursday in Salina.