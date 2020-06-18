BUHLER — The Hays Eagles 19U baseball team swept the Buhler Nationals on Wednesday, earning 10-5 and 8-4 wins in Buhler.

In the first game, the Eagles (4-0) scored four runs in each of the first two innings before tacking on two more runs in the third.

Carson Jacobs homered for the Eagles, while Brady Kreutzer went 3 for 3 at the plate and Brock Lummus had two hits. Kreutzer picked up the win in relief on the mound.

Lummus had a monster game in the nightcap, homering twice and driving in five runs. Garrett Wellbrock added three hits, while Jacobs had two. Dawson VonFeldt earned the win on the mound.

The Eagles will return to Buhler for the Bob Hooper Showcase on Friday.