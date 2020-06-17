Loren Vincent delivered at the right time in Tuesday’s Salina Falcons’ doubleheader against Hutchinson at Dean Evans Stadium.

In a 15-all ballgame in the bottom of the third inning of the nightcap, and with time limit set to expire, the Salina South graduate put a barrel into a ball with a two-run triple to give the Falcons a 17-15 victory, completing the sweep. Salina took the opener, 3-0, behind a five-hitter from its three pitchers.

"It didn’t feel too good off the bat, " said Vincent of his walk-off hit. "When it was going out there, I was hoping it would drop and it did. After that, I booked it as fast as I could and got to third."

Vincent got some encouragement from head coach Luke Curry who called time to talk to his batter. This came after the Falcons had knotted things up at 15 when Kade Barber scored on a passed ball.

"He just told me to get something and get a barrel on the ball and do what you do with the ball, and that’s what I tried to do and did," Vincent said.

Curry said Vincent is a gamer and has made his contributions when needed

"He’s just finds barrels," Curry said. "He comes up and makes good contact. If we hit the baseball that hard, good things are going to happen."

Hutchinson got out to a 4-0 lead on the Falcons before they put up six runs in the second inning to lead 6-4.

The Colts then got to the Falcons putting up 11 to take a 15-6 lead heading into a potential last at-bat for the Falcons with the time limit rule approaching.

"At that point, we’re just talking to our guys and going and putting together a quality at-bat," Curry said. "If we could string together a couple of good at-bats together and get guys on base and chip away. We just tried to put together a few in a row and see what happens."

"Our guys, they didn’t hang their heads."

Over the span of the 11-run rally, Salina was able to get three consecutive bases loaded walks and RBIs by Connor Anglin, Barber and Josh Weiser.

Anglin went a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate with three RBIs.

In the opener, the Falcons were hitless through the first two innings and got things going in the third with an RBI single by Nathan Farmer and a sacrifice fly from Jovan Suarez.

Salina tallied its final run in the sixth with Farmer scoring on an error.

Farmer went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI.

Cooper Thompson threw four innings of three-hit baseball while striking out three. Weiser and Colton Bell combined for three innings of two-hit baseball.

"They came out and set the tone," Curry said.

Salina (4-2) travels to Junction City for a 6 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday.

"It’ll be another good challenge for us heading into the Grand Slam," Curry said. "We’re just still trying to build our stuff up and strengthening arms and getting everybody into shape. So when July rolls around, good things can be rolling."