On June 13, 2020 the Eight-Man All-Star game was supposed to take place in Beloit. Three local senior football players were nominated to play, but the event was canceled due to COVD-19 concerns.

On Monday, June 1, the announcement was made that Kansas Eight-Man All-Star games around the state were canceled. This game is for high school seniors only, and students from around the state are nominated.

Colton Gatton and Eli Temanson from Skyline High School in Pratt and Harley Blaske from Macksville High School in Stafford County had been nominated to play for the DI - West game.

Skyline Head Coach Andrew Nation spoke on Gatton and Temanson’s careers.

“They excel at their positions,” Nation said.

Gatton played center and was the first player chosen.

“He didn’t miss and I think coaches saw that,” Nation said of Gatton. “He really set the tone”

Temanson was the leading rusher and tackler for the Thunderbirds, and according to Nation, was a very physical player. He was also one of the first players to be chosen for the All-Star Game.

“Coaches even noticed him when he was a junior, and they thought he was older,” Nation said.

“We’re really gonna miss them,” Nation said. Temanson and Gatton will both be attending K-State in the fall. Temanson plans on studying veterinary medicine, and Gatton plans on studying electrical engineering.

Harley Blaskey’s high school football career was one for the books at Macksville High School. His honors include: KS all-district 6 Defense his sophomore, junior, and senior years, KS all-league CPL Defense his sophomore, junior, and senior years, KS all-district 6 Offense his senior year, KS all-league CPL Offense his senior year, KS all-district 6 Punter his senior year, and Macksville Outstanding Male Athlete award.

Blaske said he sees himself as a hard worker, and he thinks he was nominated to play in the All-Star game because of his work ethic and physicality.

Blaske played as a left guard and linebacker, and will be continuing his football career and education at McPherson College to become a PE teacher.