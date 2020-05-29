Bethel College athlete Kristen Herzet was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District Team in women’s track and field and cross country for the 2019-20 school year.

Herzet is a senior from Marion.

It is the first time she has been named to the team and it’s the first time a Bethel athlete has been named to the team in track and field.

Herzet holds five KCAC medals in the throws in both indoor and outdoor competition. She was a five-time KCAC field athlete of the week.

She holds school records in the indoor shot put, weight throw and hammer throw.

She is a three-time KCAC Scholar-Athlete.

Herzet is a recent graduate in nursing. She is one of 44 athletes who are finalists for CoSIDA Academic All-American honors, which will be announced June 22.