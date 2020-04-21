Kansas State's ever-evolving men's basketball roster took another hit Tuesday with forward Levi Stockard opting to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Stockard, a 6-foot-8 forward from St. Louis, becomes the fifth player to leave the program since the end of the 2019-20 season, in which the Wildcats finished with an 11-21 record. His departure again leaves K-State with an open scholarship one day after temporarily filling the 13-man roster by signing junior college forward Carlton Linguard.

“Levi has informed me of his desire to transfer," K-State coach Bruce Weber said in a statement. "Although we are disappointed with his decision, we wish him the best.

"He was part of some special moments here at K-State, including a run to the Elite Eight and a Big 12 championship. He is a quality young man and is on track to graduate on time, which is the most important thing. We appreciate what he has given us these last three seasons.”

Stockard appeared in 100 games in three years for the Wildcats. He had his most productive season in 2019-20 with three career starts while averaging 3.6 points and 2.6 rebounds in 16.5 minutes per game.

Stockard joins guards Cartier Diarra and David Sloan, plus forwards Nigel Shadd and James Love in entering the transfer portal since the season concluded. Guard Shaun Williams also left the program last December.

That leaves only senior-to-be Mike McGuirl and rising sophomores DaJuan Gordon, Antonio Gordon and Montavious Murphy who played for the Wildcats this past season.

But Weber has assembled the highest-rated recruiting class in his eight years at K-State with five freshmen, two junior college transfers and a Division I transfer.

The eight newcomers mark the biggest addition of scholarship players during Weber’s tenure, eclipsing the seven he brought in for the 2015-16 season.