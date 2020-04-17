Chris Klieman is the first to admit that he misses the daily contact with his Kansas State football team.

Friday was supposed to be the Wildcats' annual spring game, the end of an offseason stretch that coaches view as critical in setting the table for the upcoming season.

Instead, Klieman was on a video news conference Friday morning, discussing the state of the program while the university and all sports were shut down in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's obviously unprecedented times, but it's becoming a new normal and everybody is kind of getting in a routine," Klieman said. "I'm in a routine, even though every day's a little different.

"We're very optimistic that we're going to play football this year, we just don't know when. So we've just got to make sure that we're ready as a staff to go at any time and make sure our players are ready, as well."

That's where modern technology had been a godsend.

With coaches and players alike stuck at home, doing their best to adjust, Zoom meetings have taken the place of position rooms and interaction is happening primarily through computers and cellphones.

Zoom sessions have allowed Klieman and his staff to meet with the entire team on occasion, while the offensive and defensive coaches are in touch on a daily basis, trying to keep players focused on the task at hand.

"We hit every area that we need to hit in a team meeting," Klieman said. "It gives us a chance for our academic counselors to visit with our strength and conditioning staff, our nutrition staff (and) Mindy (Hoffman) and Matt (Thomason) in athletic training.

"I just keep trying to impress upon the guys of overcommunicating with each other, reach out to each other."

Defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman echoed the term, overcommunicating.

"We're going to touch these guys every day, and in some cases multiple times a day," he said. "When I'm alone and I'm in Atlanta, Georgia, and I don't hear from my coach for a week, shoot, my mind goes all over the place.

"But when I'm alone and I'm in Atlanta, Georgia, and my teammate's calling me up at 10 o'clock in the morning and my coach is calling me up at 12 o'clock and I've got a position meeting at 4 o'clock, in some ways it gets to be routine for those guys, too, and they do feel connected."

Senior Skylar Thompson, a two-year starter at quarterback, has continued to take a leadership role in keeping his teammates connected, as has junior defensive end Wyatt Hubert and others on defense. Klieman and Klanderman also singled out senior defensive back Brock Monty as someone who has been front and center, virtually speaking.

"Not every day is a great day, I know it," Klieman said. "I know there are some struggles to get up in the morning and do stuff by yourself.

"Reach out to teammates, reach out not only to the leaders on your side of the ball, but reach out to somebody on the other side of the ball that you have a ton of respect for and say, 'Hey, how are you handling this? Help me today, I'm struggling.' So I think our communication as a whole has been challenged, but I've been really pleased with the response from our guys."

The players have stayed engaged through meetings, as well as film sessions on their iPads, while also trying to fit in workouts, often with limited or no weight room equipment available.

"I credit (strength and conditioning coach) Chris Dawson and our staff for reaching out to these guys each week and finding out what they have and designing a workout around that," Klieman said. "Some guys are fortunate enough to have some weights. Some guys just have some bands. Some guys are doing it unconventionally with milk jugs or cement blocks, whatever it might be.

"That's where I think Chris Dawson is as good as there is in the country of modifying whatever workout it is for a young man. From a running standpoint, everybody has the ability to run, and in my mind there's not an excuse for not being in good cardio shape."

While the players look to their coaches for guidance during the uncertainty, the coaches in turn are adapting, as well.

"For guys with gray hair, this is a little bit strange, because this is not Big Chief notebook time," assistant head coach Van Malone said. "We've actually talked about this when we first arrived here, the fact that sometimes as coaches you have to be willing to get out of your zone, get out of your place of comfort and to into another place.

"For our guys, they've lived on FaceTime and they've lived in these Zoom meetings before, so it's a little bit of an adjustment for us. But at the end of the day, just like we talk about in recruiting, if you want to establish relationships with the people you're recruiting and you want to establish relationships with the fans and you want to establish relationships with your players and you're committed to doing that, then this is where we are. This is our new normal."