LAWRENCE — Devon Dotson has declared for the NBA Draft.

Dotson, Kansas basketball's second-year point guard, announced his decision Monday via social media. As a sophomore, Dotson led the Big 12 in scoring with an 18.1-point average and posted per-game marks of 4.1 rebounds, 4 assists and 2.1 steals.

"In basketball, this has always been my ultimate dream and my time at KU has prepared me," Dotson said in a news release. "Although I intend to sign with an agent and remain in the draft, this is not a goodbye as I will always be a Jayhawk.

"Thank you to God, my parents, coaches, support staff, teammates, Jayhawk nation, and everyone for making these last two years extremely special. Rock Chalk."

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound native of Charlotte, N.C., is slotted as the 29th overall pick in this summer's NBA Draft according to the latest projection by NBCSports.com’s Rob Dauster.

"At some point it just becomes impossible to ignore the production," Dauster wrote. "Dotson ... (showcased) the ability to get to the rim almost at will while playing tough, aggressive on-ball defense for the best defensive team in the sport. There are some concerns — he’s very right hand-dominant, he shot 31 percent from three, he’s not physically imposing — but he’s worth a flier in this draft class."

Dotson helped guide the Jayhawks to a 28-3 record and an outright Big 12 championship before COVID-19 cancellations wiped away what would've been his second postseason. He was later named a Wooden Award All-American and a consensus All-America second-teamer.

Dotson is KU's first departing underclassman this offseason, joining seniors Udoka Azubuike and Isaiah Moss.

"We are all so proud and happy for Devon and what a year he had," said KU coach Bill Self. "We support and believe this is the correct decision for him to make. Although we only got two years from Devon, all Jayhawk fans should be very appreciative and wish him all the best moving forward."