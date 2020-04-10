Bethel College volleyball coach Stacy Middleton signed Dannika Day, of Yuba City, Calif., and Macey Murray, of Denver, to letters of intent to play for the Threshers beginning this fall.

Day is a 5-foot-9 outside hitter from Feather River College in Quincy, Calif. The Golden Eagles won the California Community College Athletic Association title last fall with a 35-2 record, winning the conference title at 10-0.

Day played on the Feather River College beach volleyball team, which was 5-1 when the season was suspended. Day was 3-3 this season.

"I am super excited to be continuing my volleyball career at Bethel College," Day said. "I know this will be a huge step for me to continue both my athletic and academic careers, and it is a great feeling to be surrounded by a community that is amazingly supportive. I cannot wait to be a part of the program."

"We're happy to gain another experienced junior college player to our team," Middleton said. "She is an outside hitter that has also played sand, which means she sees the court well and knows how to cover some ground. She is a hard-working team player that brings excitement to the game and a competitive spirit. She will be a great asset to our program, community and campus."

Day was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society. She intends to major in biology.

Murray is a 5-4 libero at Hesston College. She played in 27 matches last season, starting in 24. She played 87 sets, posting two kills, 44 assists, 26 aces and led the team with 320 digs. She finished her junior college career with 532 digs and 63 aces.

"I know my future with Bethel will be filled with some of the best memories of my life," Murray said. "I'm glad I chose a school close to my family. I'm also extremely excited to continue to grow in my faith at Bethel, as well."

"We are thrilled to have Macey joining our program," Middleton said. "She brings high energy, a great work ethic, and comes from a competitive junior college program with experience as a defensive specialist. She works hard both in the classroom and on the court. Macey is another high-character young woman that is going to be a great asset to this program, campus, and community."

Murray intends to major in education at Bethel.