WICHITA — The Bethel College athletic department had one of its best-ever showings in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Commissioner’s Cup standings.

The Commissioner’s Cup is given to the conference school with the highest point total based on conference standings in each sport.

Kansas Wesleyan was awarded the cup with 102.5 points, followed by Friends at 101.5 and Ottawa at 90. Bethel was 11th with 55 points, the highest in school history and the third-highest point total.

"The 2019-2020 year in athletics for Bethel was one of our finest in recent years," Bethel athletic director Tony Hoops said. "Our student-athletes performed at high levels, which created amazing excitement for our campus. Unfortunately, because of the coronavirus outbreak, we were not able to continue this momentum into the spring. However, it's important that we celebrate the growth that was made and look forward to this trend continuing in the future."

The final standings are normally announced in May, but with the cancellation of the spring sports season, have been moved up with the end of the winter sports season.

Bethel’s highest finish came in football, finishing in a tie for second. Bethel went from 3-7 last season to 8-3 this year, finishing 24th nationally. The men’s soccer team tied for eighth, missing the postseason by tie-breaker.

The Threshers’ fortunes shot up in the winter sports season. Bethel was sixth out of 13 in the winter sports. Bethel was led by the competitive cheer team, which finished third. The competitive dance team, in its first year of competition, finished fifth. The women’s basketball team tied for sixth, while the men’s basketball team was seventh. The men’s indoor track team also finished seventh.

Bethel didn’t score in men’s wrestling, because the Threshers don’t have a team. No points were awarded in women’s wrestling, men’s swimming and women’s swimming, which have too few full-time conference members to score.

"The improvement that we have seen in the Commissioner's Cup results is a direct result of the commitment our outstanding coaches have made to Bethel Athletics," Hoops said. "Specifically this year, our fall and winter coaches helped set a standard that we can all now strive to live up to and expand upon. Given the competitive nature of our coaches and student-athletes, I know this will be a challenge they will embrace as we continue to improve the results of Bethel Athletics.

"This is a great accomplishment for our department but is only the beginning. No one will be satisfied with this, but with our ultimate goals of competing for championships in all sports, we know the little things such as what we saw in today's results are influential. It's only the beginning of the success we expect to see in future years."

KCAC Commissioner’s Cup

Final standings

Kansas Wesleyan 102.5

Friends 101.5

Ottawa 90

Saint Mary 87

McPherson 84

Southwestern 70.5

Bethany 65

Tabor 62.5

Avila 59

York 56.5

Bethel 55

Oklahoma Wesleyan 53.5

Sterling 53

Fall standings

School;MC;WC;FB;MS;WS;VB;Total

K.Wesleyan;10;10;11;11;11.5;10;63.5

Friends;12;13;3;12;11.5;8.5;60

Saint Mary;13;12;1;8;3;13;50

McPherson;8;7;6;8;8;8.5;45.5

Southwestern;9;9;6;5.5;5.5;6.5;41.5

Bethany;7;5;4;3;10;12;41

Ottawa;11;4;2;4;7;11;39

Tabor;5;11;6;2;5.5;6.5;36

O.Wesleyan;2;1;-;13;13;4;33

Avila;1;8;9;1;9;2.5;30.5

Sterling;3;3;9;8;1;5;29

York;6;6;-;10;4;2.5;28.5

Bethel;4;2;9;5.5;2;1;23.5

MC-men’s cross country, WC-women’s cross country, FB-football, MS-men’s soccer, WS-women’s soccer, VB-volleyball.

Winter standings

School;MIT;WIT;CC;CD;MW;MB;WB;Total

Ottawa;9;7;9;5;5;13;3;51

Friends;11;12;2;-;-;9;7.5;41.5

K.Wesleyan;3;5;5;4;-;9;13;39

McPherson;10;9;6;-;-;9;4.5;38.5

Saint Mary;12;11;4;-;4;4;2;37

Bethel;6;2;7;2;-;7;7.5;31.5

Southwestern;7;6;-;-;-;11.5;4.5;29

Avila;-;-;8;6;-;5;9.5;28.5

York;5;10;-;3;3;6;1;28

Tabor;8;8;-;-;-;1;9.5;26.5

Sterling;4;3;3;-;-;2;12;24

Bethany;2;4;1;1;2;3;11;24

O.Wesleyan;1;1;-;-;1;11.5;6;20.5

MIT-Men’s indoor track, WIT-women’s indoor track, CC-competitive cheer, CD-competitive dance, MW-men’s wrestling, MB-men’s basketball, WB-women’s basketball.