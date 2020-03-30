The Skyline High School boys basketball team made it to the state tournament this year and only lost two games all season, thanks to a high scoring offense and a defense that limited opponents’ ability to make plays. Four key components to that success were Sam Fisher, Steve Fisher, Mark Schmidt, and Eliazar Carrasco, all who were named to the HOPL all-league list earlier this month.

Twins Sam and Steve Fisher, have been named all-league players for three years. Schmidt and Carrasco are joining the list for the first time. All four athletes averaged less than 20 minutes per game.

“They didn't care about stats the whole year. So, if you only go by stats they aren't that impressive until you see the minutes per game. They would take wins over stats every day,” said head coach Kenny Eddy.

For the Lady T-Birds, Sophie Bricker, a sophomore at SHS, was named second-team all-league.

“Sophie is your ol' reliable workhorse. She's going to bring everything she has, every day. I was happy to see her rewarded for all of the hard work she put in this year,” said head coach Morgan Ballard.

Two senior Mavericks of Kiowa County High School were honored with SPIAA all-league list. Cooper Zenger was named to the first-team after leading the Mavericks in scoring. Fellow senior Brandon Boyles was honored with a second-team selection.

The Kiowa County Lady Mavericks had two players listed on the SPIAA all-league list. Sabrina Thomas, who consistently led the Lady Mavs in scoring, was named to the first team. Fellow senior Kellie Rhodes was selected to the honorable-mention team.

Dani Staats was the lone Pratt High School player named to the Central Kansas League list. Staats, a Greenback senior, was named first-team in the girls division.

At St. John-Hudson, several players garnered post-season basketball honors.

For the Tiger boys, Tanner Halling was named 1st team (unanimous selection), Marshall Woolf was second team, Joel third team, and Trey Fisher, honorable mention.

CPL girls honors went to Darby Smith, second team; Erin Crissman, third team and Bree Meyer, honorable mention.

At Macksville, two players earned all-league honors: Ryan Kuckelman second team and Rogelio Ibarra third team.

For the Macksville girls, Lydia Mendez was honorable mention in league.