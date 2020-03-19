It's been one week since the sports world shut down after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the novel coronavirus or COVID-19. It has been a rough week.

Hours prior to Gobert's announcement, organizations like the NCAA started enacting policies to restrict fan access to large sporting events like March Madness. The incident in the NBA led to the quick decision to suspend the season as it became clear Gobert had been in close contact with at least 50 other players and many others since contracting the virus.

Just about every other league or athletic organization followed suit and now, in what is normally one of the most exciting months of sports, we are left with nothing.

No March Madness, NHL, MLB, PGA or anything else for the foreseeable future.

I am still not used to this and I don't think I ever will be. I woke up Saturday morning and my first thought was to check when the St. Louis Blues played, which was disappointing to say the least.

This goes beyond the viewing of sporting events as well with many high school and college athletes losing opportunities to compete for state and national championships in their final year of eligibility.

Even further, the sports industry employs hundreds of thousands of individuals whose ability to make a living has been jeopardized by the spread of COVID-19.

The point is that this pandemic affects so much more than our ability to sit down and watch a sporting event, whether in person or from our couch. People's lives are drastically changing in the sports world with each day. We've seen professional athletes who are often viewed by some as selfish millionaires go above and beyond with their money to make a positive impact on their communities. In Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce have partnered with Harvesters to donate more than 25,000 meals to families in need.

Many other athletes have taken the initiative in ensuring the employees at the arenas, stadiums and ballparks will have a source of income during this time.

Even though we can't enjoy sports the way we are used to, there are plenty of great games throughout history that are available on YouTube for another watch.

Jason Brown is the sports editor of the Leavenworth Times. Contact him at jbrown@leavenworthtimes.com