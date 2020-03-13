GCCC softball drop two to Colby

It was a game filled with untimely miscues.

Ashley Hathaway and Kaylee Christiansen homered, Garden City Community College committed a season-high nine errors, and Colby routed the Broncbusters 13-3 in a five-inning run rule Wednesday afternoon at Tangeman Sports Complex.

The Trojans put together a five-run first inning, chasing starting pitcher Kaylee Rogers early. Laynie Gillins singled home a run, Christiansen followed with a sacrifice fly, and Sarah Sheppard hit a hot shot back at Rogers, who misplayed it on the infield allowing another run to score.

After Carley Powley got the Broncbusters on the board in the bottom half with a two-run double to left, Colby quickly extended the lead in the second when Hathaway took Rogers deep, over the centerfield wall for a 6-2 advantage. An inning later, Christiansen smashed Megan Walz's 2-2 fastball over the fence in center. That was followed by two more Broncbuster errors that stretched the Trojans lead to 10-2.

Garden City silenced Colby for a moment in the fourth when Madison Biller crushed a solo shot. But that was the extent of the Broncbuster offensive highlights.

Colby finished things off with three more runs in the fifth-powered by Makenna Pendergrass's two-run triple. Garden City then went down in order in the home half.

Rogers allowed six runs (two earned) while giving up a homer in the second inning for Garden City. She threw just 36 pitches. Walz went four innings, allowing seven runs (one earned). McKayla Encinias finished 2-for-3 at the plate.

Sophia Nduwayo went 3-for-3 at the plate for Colby while Maysa Averett struck out six in 4 2/3 innings.

Garden City's offense finally found life in game two. But one big inning from Colby put this one to bed.

Kaylee Christiansen put together one of the best, single-game performances of the 2020 season, going 5-for-6 at the plate with five RBI, the Trojans put up seven runs in the fifth, and Colby completed a sweep of Garden City with an 18-9 victory Wednesday afternoon at Tangeman Sports Complex.

Colby looked like they were going to run away with this one. Christiansen hit a sacrifice fly in the first; then added an RBI single in the second, which was part of a six-run inning that had the road squad up 7-0.

But Garden City battled back, and Gaby Hernandez's three-run homer in the bottom of the second got the Broncbusters back in it. Three batters later, Audrey Graf single home a run, and Carley Powley added a run-scoring base hit to cut the deficit to two.

Once Colby extended to an 8-5 advantage when Katie Spieth ripped an RBI single to right in the fourth, Garden City answered right back. McKayla Encinias homered to begin the bottom half, which was followed up with Powley's two-run shot three batters later that tied the game.

But everything fell apart in the fifth.

The Broncbusters committed three straight errors to begin the inning. Christiansen then singled home a run, Sydnee Hoffman clubbed a two-run double to the gap, and Garden City had another miscue that plated a run, putting Colby up 15-8.

Biller tried to rally the home team in the sixth when she drilled a two-out, solo home run to left. But the next batter, Ellie Walters struck out swinging. Colby then added three more in the seventh including Christian's two-run double.

Garden City starter, Taylor Hill, allowed six runs on just two hits in one inning. Biller relieved her and surrendered nine runs on eight hits in 3 1/3. The Broncbusters lost the game despite hitting a season-high four home runs.

Ashley Hathaway was one of four Trojans to collect a multi-hit game, as Colby produced 31 runs on 25 hits in the series.

Garden City hosted Hutchinson on Thursday for a doubleheader.