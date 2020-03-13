Kansas State High School Activities Association assistant executive director Francine Martin said every option was explored before the decision was made to cancel state basketball tournaments after Thursday night’s games amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

"We feel good about our first two days and we worked really hard to try and be able to have Day 3 and 4, but the events of late (Thursday) afternoon were really the ones that got us to the point where even finding alternative sites or rearranging schedules — which we were working on all of those things — it became impossible for us to be able to continue,’’ said Martin, who oversees basketball for the KSHSAA.

Martin said the events that resulted in KSHSAA’s decision to cancel state tournaments included the announcement Thursday evening confirming the death of a man in Wyandotte County due to the coronavirus, as well as Gov. Laura Kelly declaring a state of emergency in Kansas.

"Obviously we are very disappointed,’’ Martin said. "We would love for our kids to have been able to play (Friday) and Saturday and find a state champion, but the world is in a tough place right now and we are just a small part of that.

"We feel like at least we were able to give kids the opportunity that everybody got to experience the state tournament.’’

And Martin said that even though a state champion won’t be crowned, she’s hopeful participants can appreciate their accomplishments.

"They can all walk away saying, ’Hey, we made the final four,’ at least the ones that made the final four, and although they’re not going to get to finish on the court, in their hearts we hope they all know that we feel like they’re champions,’’ Martin said.