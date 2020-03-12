KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The most local domino in the sports world’s fluid response to coronavirus has fallen.

The final three days of the Big 12 men’s basketball tournament at Sprint Center were canceled Thursday, league officials announced in a news conference held less than 30 minutes before the scheduled tipoff of what would’ve been the event’s first quarterfinal contest. The Big 12’s decision to cancel its postseason tournament came after similar calls by the Big Ten, SEC and AAC, with other major conferences following suit.

Gone is the opportunity for bubble teams like Texas and longshot hopefuls like Kansas State to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, an event whose own future has to now be on shaky footing at best.

"Hard to tell at this point whether there’s going to be an NCAA Tournament to play in," said Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, "or if it will look different from the March Madness we’ve come to know. ...

"We believe this is the right thing. I feel terrible for the seniors that are involved in this tournament. This was an opportunity for them to be on (this stage), the last time through the Big 12 Tournament. It unfortunately could be the last basketball that they’re going to have a chance to play as college kids."

Kansas, the nation’s top-ranked team and likely the NCAA Tournament’s No. 1-overall seed, was set to tip off its Big 12 Tournament run at 1:30 p.m. Thursday against Oklahoma State. That, of course, didn’t happen.

"While we are disappointed for the players, it was the right and necessary thing to do," KU coach Bill Self said in a news release. "As I said (Wednesday), this is bigger than a sport or championship. I know our medical staff and the NCAA will research all avenues to determine the appropriate steps moving forward."

The Big 12, which on Wednesday announced its tournament would be played without fans beginning in the quarterfinals, made its decision to cancel the tournament entirely after Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas' ban of all public events with more than 1,000 attendees.

"I feel good that we’ve made the right decisions for the right reasons," Bowlsby said, "but I also really have a sense of loss for those seniors and for the two teams that won games yesterday and had that dream of win and advance that you get in March."

Also canceled was the Big 12 women’s basketball tournament, which was set to begin Thursday at nearby Municipal Auditorium.

"I feel particularly bad for the players," Bowlsby said. "We didn’t hear from anybody that they didn’t want to play or that the coaches didn’t want to coach, but we just felt that in the interest of heeding the advice we were hearing and being conservative with everybody’s best health that cancellation was the right outcome for our men’s and women’s tournaments."

The Big 12 also announced the immediate suspension of all league conference championships until April 15, with the league expected to re-evaluate the situation before that date.

KU athletic director Jeff Long released a statement Thursday afternoon announcing that, at the recommendation of medical professionals, the university has indefinitely canceled all athletic travel and suspended all home and away athletic events.

"Our highest priority at Kansas Athletics is to ensure the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff," Long said. "... We will continue to monitor the situation and determine the next appropriate steps based on advice from our medical team."

Bowlsby said the fate of the Big 12 tournaments "dominated the agenda" of his Thursday meeting with conference athletic directors, but added the group will reconvene and consider the future of this year's spring football slate.

"I know there are some that are considering not holding spring football. I know there are others who are trying to figure out the logistics of actually having spring football," Bowlsby said. "We may adopt a conference-wide policy on it, but our athletics directors haven't considered the matter just yet."

No one involved with either basketball tournament has been tested for coronavirus, Bowlsby said, but there appears to be no reason to believe anyone was exposed.

"It’s disappointing. As I said yesterday, it’s heartbreaking," Bowlsby said. "I think this is one of the really great sporting events in America and this is a great city for it, a great venue for it. We were looking forward to being over at Municipal Auditorium. It’s just disappointing so many, many ways, but I think it’s emblematic of how our country will be responding to what is a very unusual set of circumstances."