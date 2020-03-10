Charles Chaney ChuckChaneyBCTG

Tuesday

Mar 10, 2020 at 11:33 AM


PARSONS VS. ROSE HILL


PARSONS


Coach: Anthony Houk


Record: 21-1


Ranking: No. 1 East


How they got here: beat Topeka Hayden 46-29; beat Eudora 43-34


Titles (most recent): 3 (1987)


State appearance: 53rd


State record: 58-54


Points Per Game: 66.2


Points Allowed Per Game: 46.5


ROSE HILL


Coach: Josh Shirley


Record: 12-10


Ranking: No. 6 West


How they got here: beat Ulysses 74-66; beat Clearwater 52-49 (OT)


Titles: 0


State appearance: 10th


State record: 5-10


Points Per Game: 55.7


Points Allowed Per Game: 56.0


AUGUSTA VS. OTTAWA


AUGUSTA


Coach: Jake Sims


Record: 18-4


Ranking: No. 1 West


How they got here: beat El Dorado 70-52; beat Mulvane 73-45


Titles (most recent): 2 (2002)


State appearance: 19th


State record: 26-18


Points Per Game: 61.2


Points Allowed Per Game: 47.7


OTTAWA


Coach: Cliff McCullough


Record: 16-6


Ranking: No. 4 East


How they got here: beat Chanute 66-36; beat Independence 48-42


Titles (most recent): 2 (2013)


State appearance: 24th


State record: 22-26


Points Per Game: 55.3


Points Allowed Per Game: 46.7


KANSAS CITY PIPER VS. BUHLER


KC PIPER


Coach: David Birch


Record: 21-1


Ranking: No. 2 East


How they got here: beat Atichinson 93-48; beat Iola 68-30


Titles (most recent): 1 (2019)


State appearance: 9th


State record: 5-8


Points Per Game: 73.1


Points Allowed Per Game: 50.3


BUHLER


Coach: Ryan Swanson


Record: 15-7


Ranking: No. 4 West


How they got here: beat Wellington 61-33; beat Abilene 56-54


Titles (most recent): 7 (1967)


State appearance: 25th


State record: 46-21


Points Per Game: 57.7


Points Allowed Per Game: 48.3


BISHOP MEIGE VS. ANDALE


BISHOP MEIGE


Coach: Rick Zych


Record: 18-4


Ranking: No. 3 East


How they got here: beat Altamont-Labette County 84-33; beat Tonganoxie 82-53


Titles (most recent): 5 (2018)


State appearance: 23rd


State record: 31-19


Points Per Game: 64.0


Points Allowed Per Game: 46.8


ANDALE


Coach: Jeff Buchanan


Record: 16-6


Ranking: No. 2 West


How they got here: beat Holton 50-46; beat Nickerson 59-31


Titles: 0


State appearance: 13th


State record: 10-11


Points Per Game: 58.7


Points Allowed Per Game: 48.2


FULL SCHEDULE


Thursday, March 12


No. 1 Parsons (21-1) vs. No. 8 Rose Hill (12-10), 3 p.m.


No. 4 Augusta (18-4) vs. No. 5 Ottawa (16-6), 4:45 p.m.


No. 2 Kansas City Piper (21-1) vs. No. 7 Buhler (15-7), 6:30 p.m.


No. 3 Bishop Meige (18-4) vs. No. 6 Andale (16-6), 8:15 p.m.


Friday, March 13


Parsons-Rose Hill winner vs. Augusta-Ottawa winner, 4:45 p.m.


KC Piper-Buhler winner vs. Bishop Meige-Andale winner, 8:15 p.m.


Saturday, March 14


Third Place Game, 2 p.m.


Championship Game, 6:15 p.m.