The Greenbacks faced the number one ranked team in Kansas, Hesston on a special Senior Night, Thursday, Feb. 27. The boys’

event ended with a season-ending loss, 41-62.

Senior Grant May sees the importance of making sure the young players are preparing for the next season early.

“I think we all learned a lot from this season,” May said. “We learned that if the Greenbacks want to be successful in the future the new players will need to develop their skills earlier and work more in the pre-season.”

Though their season didn’t go as well as they would have liked, they worked hard to improve whatever they could, all season.

“Everyone on the entire team worked hard for every practice and game and we all improved from it,” May said. “The team was really young this year so we improved on almost everything. Our young players will have varsity experience going into next year.”

“The boys worked hard this year,” Head Coach Chris Battin said. “There was a definite learning curve going into the season. We started the season with very little varsity experience.”

The team knew going into the game that it would be a tough match.

“They are a very good basketball team that shoots, defends and gets to the rim really well,” Battin said. “We knew we were going to have to try and keep them out of the paint and out of transition the best we could.”

“Hesston is a really good team and one of the biggest challenges was their length and height and athleticism made it difficult to guard them,” May said.

Despite the final score, both Battin and May were satisfied with the game on Thursday.

“I think the team played well on Thursday,” May said. “We handled the high pressure defense and we played extremely hard on defense.”

“I thought there were times we competed really well. They played hard,” Battin said. “Since we struggled to score so much it was difficult to keep pace with a team like Hesston.We started to figure out some little things like defensive rotations, how to attack offensively and what it takes to play at the varsity level every possession.”