Hayden’s boys held high-scoring Parsons in the 40s in Wednesday’s Class 4A sub-state basketball semifinal, but the top-seeded Vikings improved to 20-1 with a 46-29 win over the Wildcats at Parsons.

The Vikings, who were held to their second-lowest point total of the season, advanced to a 6 p.m. sub-state championship game Saturday to face Eudora, a 64-57 winner over Girard.

Hayden, which finished its season 4-17, managed just eight points in the first half as Parsons opened up a 22-8 advantage and the Vikings led 38-16 at the end of the third quarter.

Senior Cole Chisham paced Hayden with 11 points, including two 3-pointers.

Daquan Johnson scored 12 points and Ezekiel Lyons 10 points for Parsons.

PARSONS BOYS 46, HAYDEN 29

Hayden;5;3;8;13;—;29

Parsons;11;11;16;8;—;46

Hayden (4-17) — Roeder 2 1-2 5, Pivarnik 0 0-0 0, Chisham 4 1-2 11, Triplett 0 2-6 2, Schneider 2 0-0 4, Muller 0 0-0 0, Pavlik 0 0-0 0, Bartlett 0 0-0 0, Rockford 0 0-0 0, Otting 1 0-0 2, Gorman 1 0-0 3, Rice 1 0-1 2. Totals 11 4-11 29.

Parsons (20-1) — Houk 1 2-4 5, Williams 2 1-2 5, Johnson 5 2-2 12, Lyons 3 3-4 10, Thomas 2 4-6 8, Swanson 0 2-4 2, Reece 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 14-22 46.

3-point goals — Hayden 3 (Chisham 2,Gorman), Parsons 2 (Houk, Lyons). Total fouls — Hayden 18, Parsons 10. Fouled out — none.