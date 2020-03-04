BASKETBALL
SUB-STATE RESULTS TUESDAY
CLASS 6A GIRLS SEMIFINALS
East Sub-State 1
SM Northwest 45, Mill Valley 21
Olathe Northwest 43, Blue Valley 29
East Sub-State 2
Blue Valley North 57, SM South 25
Olathe South 38, SM East 21
East Sub-State 3
Olathe West 62, Gardner-Edgerton 27
Olathe North 79, KC Harmon 12
East Sub-State 4
Olathe East 38, Blue Valley West 27
SM West 54, SM North 7
West Sub-State 1
Liberal 58, Junction City 21
Manhattan 48, Wichita Southeast 36
West Sub-State 2
Topeka High 94, Wichita North 25
Hutchinson 53, Garden City 45
West Sub-State 3
Wichita Heights 61, Lawrence 16
Washburn Rural 66, Free State 57
West Sub-State 4
Derby 74, Wichita West 33
Dodge City 50, Wichita East 20
CLASS 5A BOYS SEMIFINALS
East Sub-State 1
Basehor-Linwood 70, KC Turner 40
Shawnee Heights 50, Spring Hill 36
East Sub-State 2
DeSoto 68, KC Schlagle 62
KC Washington 73, St. James Academy 64 3OT
East Sub-State 3
Highland Park 43, Leavenworth 38
Aquinas 64, Lansing 62 OT
East Sub-State 4
Topeka West 71, Bonner Springs 54
Blue Valley Southwest 72, Pittsburg 57
West Sub-State 1
Carroll 72, Maize South 55
Andover Central 63, Maize 50
West Sub-State 2
Andover 92, Wichita Northwest 68
Emporia 64, McPherson 55 OT
West Sub-State 3
Valley Center 55, Eisenhower 52
Kapaun 75, Salina South 61
West Sub-State 4
Great Bend 63, Salina Central 60 OT
Hays 42, Arkansas City 26
CLASS 4A GIRLS SEMIFINALS
East Sub-State 1
Eudora 60, Coffeyville 19
Paola 48, Independence 36
East Sub-State 2
KC Piper 64, Ottawa 36
Girard 51, Iola 13
East Sub-State 3
Miege 64, Fort Scott 10
Hayden 58, Chanute 34
East Sub-State 4
Labette County 55, Atchison 23
Baldwin 44, Louisburg 32
West Sub-State 1
Nickerson 64, Augusta 12
Holton 52, Clearwater 33
West Sub-State 2
Circle 51, El Dorado 45
Buhler 69, Wellington 32
West Sub-State 3
Abilene 32, Wamego 19
Clay Center 50, Pratt 36
West Sub-State 4
Chapman 45, Winfield 34
Andale 62, Rose Hill 29
CLASS 3A GIRLS QUARTERFINALS
At Beloit
Phillipsburg 68, Concordia 53
TMP-Marian 47, Russell 43
Beloit 51, Minneapolis 50
Norton 58, Hoisington 34
At Burlington
Osage City 36, Burlington 30
Anderson County 41, West Franklin 37
Humboldt 53, Osawatomie 37
At Cheney
Eureka 53, Douglass 20
Chaparral 44, Wichita Collegiate 37
Cheney 67, Kingman 17
Wichita Trinity 79, Caney Valley 42
At Cimarron
Scott City 67, Southwestern Heights 36
Cimarron 55, Lakin 47
Holcomb 43, Colby 34
Hugoton 27, Goodland 26
At Galena
Frontenac 58, Riverton 29
Baxter Springs 37, Columbus 29
Galena 61, Neodesha 32
Cherryvale 52, Fredonia 29
At Halstead
Halstead 57, Larned 29
Hesston 35, Council Grove 32 2OT
Southeast-Saline 54, Lyons 51
At Hiawatha
Nemaha Central 66, Maur Hill 16
Atchison County 51, Pleasant Ridge 46
Sabetha 55, Marysville 42
KC Ward 49, Hiawatha 45
At Royal Valley
Riley County 58, Royal Valley 34
Silver Lake 62, Perry-Lecompton 48
Jefferson West 38, Santa Fe Trail 18
St. Marys 28, Rock Creek 24
CLASS 2A BOYS QUARTERFINALS
At Elkhart
Pratt-Skyline 70, Sublette 26
Spearville 66, Medicine Lodge 64 OT
Syracuse 48, Stanton County 34
Leoti 73, Elkhart 57
At Ellis
Hoxie 63, Oakley 29
Hill City 45, WaKeeney 44
Ellis 59, Smith Center 42
Plainville 69, Republic County 53
At Herington
Sacred Heart 77, Ell-Saline 25
Canton-Galva 72, Bennington 70 OT
Hillsboro 69, Marion 32
Chase County 62, Herington 29
At Horton
McLouth 57, Oskaloosa 12
Riverside 55, Jackson Heights 22
Valley Heights 81, Horton 28
At Inman
Ellinwood 48, Remington 32
Inman 51, Sedgwick 43
Sterling 57, Ellsworth 39
Hutchinson Trinity 43, Moundridge 38
At Lyndon
Seabury 96, Olathe Heritage Christian 63
Mission Valley 58, Maranatha 56
Lyndon 62, Central Heights 46
Northern Heights 63, Wabaunsee 59
At Sedan
Wichita Independent 57, Cedar Vale-Dexter 55 OT
West Elk 44, Sedan 42
Belle Plaine 70, Bluestem 37
Garden Plain 46, Conway Springs 27
At Yates Center
Erie 61, Colgan 46
Yates Center 48, Jayhawk-Linn 40
Uniontown 70, Pleasanton 37
Northeast-Arma 64, Southeast-Cherokee 47