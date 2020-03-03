BENNINGTON — Bennington's girls bolted to an early lead Monday night on the way to a 51-34 first-round Class 2A sub-state victory over Ell-Saline.

The second-seeded Bulldogs, who improved to 14-7, will play No. 3 seed Sacred Heart in a semifinal game Thursday at the Herington sub-state site. Ell-Saline saw its season end at 3-18.

Bennington led 14-6 after one quarter and 24-13 at halftime. Ell-Saline cut the deficit to single digits with a big third quarter, but the Bulldogs pulled away again in the fourth.

Chloe Stanley had 16 points to lead Bennington, with Alyssa Wilson adding eight and Olivia Lawson seven. Brynna Rowley's 10 points led the way for Ell-Saline, with Raleigh Kramer and Hannah Backhus contributing six each.

Larned boys 70, SE Saline 45

At Larned, No. 4 seed Larned ended Southeast of Saline's season with a dominating Class 3A sub-state victory.

The fourth-seeded Indians (15-5) advanced to the sub-state semifinals in Halstead, where they will face No. 1 seed Hesston (20-1) on Thursday. No. 5 seed Southeast of Saline finished with a 14-7 record.