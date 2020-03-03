Kyle Fisher gets his mentor in the Championship Game on Tuesday. First, they dispatched of Colby’s winning streak and advanced to the Region VI Championship Game. Here are some numbers that stood out in their victory:

4

Butler put four players in double figures. It feels like every game they do this. In fact, their last eight games they’ve had at least four players in double figures. The balanced scoring has provided an offense that is difficult to defend.

The rotation is shrinking and that’s not always a terrible thing. Only eight players so burn in the win over Colby. While that’s going to be brutal on the legs, it provides for some quality minutes across the board.

10

Butler hit 10 threes in their win over Colby. Butler is 11-2 this season when making at least 10 threes. More importantly they’re 11-1 when they’re shooting over 40 percent from beyond the arc. The one loss? Last week at Coffeyville. Butler went 13-of-30 (43.3 percent) in the loss.

22

The number of free throws made by the Grizzlies. It’s never a bad thing when your team makes (22) almost as many as the opponent attempts (24).

4… again

Butler held the Trojans to only four fast break points. Colby is a team that wants to get out into transition and keep you on your heels. Butler only turning it over 12 times, that helps in keeping the transition buckets at a minimum.

3

Colby was 3-of-6 from beyond the arc in the second half. Butler did a really good job of running shooters off the line, as they did with Neosho the night before. If you can win the three-point battle, you have a good shot to win the game.

1997

As said on the women’s numbers, it’s the first time since the 1997 Region Tournament that both the men’s and teams went to their respective Championship Games. The games were played at Charles Koch Arena then.



17

Butler gave up only 17 bench points to Colby. 15 of those came to Domonic Harvey. In fact, Butler outscored the Colby bench 19-17. The Grizzlies are 19-2 when they win the bench scoring battle.

2010

The last time Butler made the Region VI Championship Game. It is also the last time they won the Championship. They also played Coffeyville. The Grizzlies won 72-60.