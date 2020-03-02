The No. 14 Fort Hays State wrestling team will send five individuals to the 2020 NCAA Division II National Championships after a strong performance at the Super Region 4 Championships Sunday (March 1), hosted by Fort Hays State inside Gross Memorial Coliseum. The Tigers finished fourth in the team standings with 103 team points.

It was both the highest team finish and the most national qualifiers for the Tigers since the 2014 season.

Mason Turner, Brandon Ball and Marty Verhaeghe all secured their trip to Sioux Falls, S.D. for the national tournament after reaching the regional championship bout before placing second. Aryus Jones and Jordan Davis both earned their spot at nationals thanks to victories in the third-place bout.

Three other Tigers also placed in the top six, with A.J. Cooper coming in fourth and both Anthony Scantlin and Conrad Vajnar placing sixth.

Mason Turner defeated a pair of nationally ranked opponents to earn a trip to the national championship before finishing second at 125 pounds. The redshirt-freshman dominated fourth-ranked Tanner Cole in the quarterfinals, winning with an 18-2 tech fall before pinning defending national champion Carlos Jacquez in the semifinals. His run came to an end after a 5-3 decision in the championship bout against Marcus Povlick from McKendree, the top-ranked wrestler at 125 pounds.

No. 2 Brandon Ball cruised through the 141-pound quarterfinals with a 15-0 tech fall before advancing to the championship with a 6-2 decision in the semifinals. The senior then dropped his first match of the season against No. 4 Colby Smith of Lindenwood, but it was still enough to earn Ball his fourth trip to the national championship site.

Marty Verhaeghe reached the championship bout at 174 pounds after two exciting wins, defeating Bret Heil of Maryville, 8-4, in the quarterfinals. The junior then defeated third-ranked Josh Jones of McKendree with a sudden-victory takedown. Verhaeghe recorded a late takedown in the third period to tie the score at 3-3 before grabbing an early takedown in the first overtime period. The Bucyrus, Kan. native wrapped up the day with an 8-0 loss against Lindenwood's No. 7 Abner Romero.

No. 7 Aryus Jones fought through five matches to come away with a team-high four wins on the day, including three bonus-point wins. Jones cruised through the opening round of the 187-pound bracket, earning a 16-0 tech fall early in the second period. He then majored Gavin Grime of Bellarmine in the quarterfinals, 16-2. After suffering a narrow 4-3 defeat in the semifinals, The sophomore fought through two consolation rounds to keep his season going. He held on to defeat conference rival Nate Panagakis of Newman before a convincing 13-2 major decision in the third-place match.

Jordan Davis followed Jones with another exciting third-place bout, pinning ninth-ranked Augustus Boyd for the second time on the day. The senior opened the day by pinning Boyd in the quarterfinals before moving to the back side of the bracket in the semifinals. Davis won an exciting consolation semifinal match by two, 11-9, before sticking Boyd to the mat again midway through the third-place match, capturing the final ticket to Sioux Falls at 197 pounds.

A.J. Cooper placed fourth in the 285-pound bracket after a 3-2 day on the mat. The junior fought through the consolation bracket all afternoon after losing in the opening round due to a ride-time point, 4-3. Cooper bounced back with two decisions and a pin to reach the third-place match before dropping a grueling decision against Drury's Jared Rennick, 10-6.

12th-ranked Anthony Scantlin reached the semifinals of the 149-pound bracket before dropping his next three matches. Scantlin picked up a second-period pin in the first round before holding on for an exciting 7-6 decision against No. 10 Kevin Kissane of Newman. The Mulvane, Kan. native then fell in three-straight decisions in the consolation bracket to place sixth.

Conrad Vajnar fought through the consolation bracket at 165 pounds to earn a spot on the podium after dropping his opening-round match. The Hays native bounced back with two bonus-point victories, earning a 17-0 tech fall in just 3:26 before adding an 11-2 major decision in the consolation quarterfinals. Vajnar came up short in the backside semifinals, losing via fall before dropping a 12-4 major decision to finish sixth.

Dy'Juan Carney helped the Tigers earn 2.5 team points after a quick pin in the first consolation round, finishing the day 1-2.

Tristan Porsch added another team point with a victory in his second bout of the day, also turning in a 1-2 record.

Ball, Davis, Jones Turner and Verhaeghe will head north for the National Championships beginning Friday, March 13 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Full FHSU results from the 2020 NCAA Division II Super Region 4 Championships can be found below.

125 | Mason Turner | 2nd place | 16.5 team points | 2-1

Champ. Round 1 - Mason Turner (Fort Hays St.) 16-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Mason Turner (Fort Hays St.) 16-6 won by tech fall over Tanner Cole (Central Okla.) 20-7 (TF-1.5 5:50 (18-2))

Semifinal - Mason Turner (Fort Hays St.) 16-6 won by fall over Carlos Jacquez (Lindenwood (Mo)) 19-4 (Fall 5:15)

1st Place Match - Marcus Povlick (McKendree) 26-4 won by decision over Mason Turner (Fort Hays St.) 16-6 (Dec 5-3)

133 | Dy'Juan Carney | 2.5 team points | 1-2

Champ. Round 1 - Dy'Juan Carney (Fort Hays St.) 12-15 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Cody Karstetter (Central Okla.) 13-5 won by major decision over Dy'Juan Carney (Fort Hays St.) 12-15 (MD 9-1)

Cons. Round 2 - Dy'Juan Carney (Fort Hays St.) 12-15 won by fall over Trey Taylor (Ouachita Baptist) 4-18 (Fall 1:29)

Cons. Round 3 - Zach Larue (Bellarmine) 22-17 won by fall over Dy'Juan Carney (Fort Hays St.) 12-15 (Fall 6:30)

141 | No. 2 Brandon Ball | 2nd place | 14.5 team points | 2-1

Champ. Round 1 - Brandon Ball (Fort Hays St.) 16-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Brandon Ball (Fort Hays St.) 16-1 won by tech fall over Alex Waggoner (Maryville (MO)) 16-17 (TF-1.5 7:00 (15-0))

Semifinal - Brandon Ball (Fort Hays St.) 16-1 won by decision over Peter Kuster (Drury) 21-6 (Dec 6-2)

1st Place Match - Colby Smith (Lindenwood (Mo)) 13-0 won by decision over Brandon Ball (Fort Hays St.) 16-1 (Dec 5-0)

149 | No. 12 Anthony Scantlin | 6th place | 8.0 team points | 2-3

Champ. Round 1 - Anthony Scantlin (Fort Hays St.) 29-14 won by fall over Andy Santana (Ky. Wesleyan) 8-17 (Fall 4:08)

Quarterfinal - Anthony Scantlin (Fort Hays St.) 29-14 won by decision over Kevin Kissane (Newman) 25-8 (Dec 7-6)

Semifinal - Danny Swan (Lindenwood (Mo)) 11-3 won by decision over Anthony Scantlin (Fort Hays St.) 29-14 (Dec 9-5)

Cons. Semi - Tyler Stegall (Maryville (MO)) 23-11 won by decision over Anthony Scantlin (Fort Hays St.) 29-14 (Dec 5-4)

5th Place Match - Kevin Kissane (Newman) 25-8 won by decision over Anthony Scantlin (Fort Hays St.) 29-14 (Dec 8-4)

157 | Tristan Porsch | 1.0 team points | 1-2

Champ. Round 1 - Ty Lucas (Central Okla.) 19-8 won by decision over Tristan Porsch (Fort Hays St.) 3-7 (Dec 7-3)

Cons. Round 1 - Tristan Porsch (Fort Hays St.) 3-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Tristan Porsch (Fort Hays St.) 3-7 won by decision over Dallas Miles (Ky. Wesleyan) 4-15 (Dec 9-2)

Cons. Round 3 - Ben Stahlman (Drury) 16-9 won by decision over Tristan Porsch (Fort Hays St.) 3-7 (Dec 9-2)

165 | Conrad Vajnar | 6th place | 8.0 team points | 2-3

Champ. Round 1 - Zachary Moore (Central Okla.) 26-8 won by fall over Conrad Vajnar (Fort Hays St.) 7-13 (Fall 4:53)

Cons. Round 1 - Conrad Vajnar (Fort Hays St.) 7-13 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Conrad Vajnar (Fort Hays St.) 7-13 won by tech fall over Trevor South (Ky. Wesleyan) 12-25 (TF-1.5 3:26 (17-0))

Cons. Round 3 - Conrad Vajnar (Fort Hays St.) 7-13 won by major decision over Alex Garrett (Drury) 7-12 (MD 11-2)

Cons. Semi - Eric Beck (Bellarmine) 18-10 won by fall over Conrad Vajnar (Fort Hays St.) 7-13 (Fall 2:36)

5th Place Match - Kendall Frame (Newman) 16-13 won by major decision over Conrad Vajnar (Fort Hays St.) 7-13 (MD 12-4)

174 | Marty Verhaeghe | 2nd place | 13.0 team points | 2-1

Champ. Round 1 - Marty Verhaeghe (Fort Hays St.) 28-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Marty Verhaeghe (Fort Hays St.) 28-12 won by decision over Bret Heil (Maryville (MO)) 32-13 (Dec 8-4)

Semifinal - Marty Verhaeghe (Fort Hays St.) 28-12 won in sudden victory - 1 over Josh Jones (McKendree) 18-3 (SV-1 5-3)

1st Place Match - Abner Romero (Lindenwood (Mo)) 10-1 won by major decision over Marty Verhaeghe (Fort Hays St.) 28-12 (MD 8-0)

184 | Aryus Jones | 3rd place |15.0 team points | 4-1

Champ. Round 1 - Aryus Jones (Fort Hays St.) 28-9 won by tech fall over Tucker Caswell (Drury) 5-10 (TF-1.5 3:10 (16-0))

Quarterfinal - Aryus Jones (Fort Hays St.) 28-9 won by major decision over Gavin Grime (Bellarmine) 13-18 (MD 16-2)

Semifinal - Dan Fillipek (McKendree) 11-8 won by decision over Aryus Jones (Fort Hays St.) 28-9 (Dec 3-2)

Cons. Semi - Aryus Jones (Fort Hays St.) 28-9 won by decision over Nate Panagakis (Newman) 24-14 (Dec 4-3)

3rd Place Match - Aryus Jones (Fort Hays St.) 28-9 won by major decision over Elijah Mahan (Lindenwood (Mo)) 16-9 (MD 13-2)

197 | Jordan Davis | 3rd place | 15.5 team points | 3-1

Champ. Round 1 - Jordan Davis (Fort Hays St.) 23-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Jordan Davis (Fort Hays St.) 23-9 won by fall over Augustus Boyd (Ouachita Baptist) 22-11 (Fall 4:39)

Semifinal - Dalton Abney (Central Okla.) 13-2 won by major decision over Jordan Davis (Fort Hays St.) 23-9 (MD 9-1)

Cons. Semi - Jordan Davis (Fort Hays St.) 23-9 won by decision over Ivan Balavage (Newman) 12-17 (Dec 11-9)

3rd Place Match - Jordan Davis (Fort Hays St.) 23-9 won by fall over Augustus Boyd (Ouachita Baptist) 22-11 (Fall 4:26)

285 | A.J. Cooper | 4th place | 11.0 team points | 3-2

Champ. Round 1 - Christian Arriola (Central Okla.) 11-8 won by decision over A.J. Cooper (Fort Hays St.) 36-11 (Dec 4-3)

Cons. Round 1 - A.J. Cooper (Fort Hays St.) 36-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - A.J. Cooper (Fort Hays St.) 36-11 won by decision over Thor Balavage (Newman) 9-6 (Dec 8-1)

Cons. Round 3 - A.J. Cooper (Fort Hays St.) 36-11 won by fall over Brian Stears (Bellarmine) 11-14 (Fall 4:35)

Cons. Semi - A.J. Cooper (Fort Hays St.) 36-11 won by decision over Logan Radik (Maryville (MO)) 21-12 (Dec 6-0)

3rd Place Match - Jared Rennick (Drury) 18-3 won by decision over A.J. Cooper (Fort Hays St.) 36-11 (Dec 10-6)