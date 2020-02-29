With a share of the Centennial League championship on the line, the Washburn Rural boys were on the ropes after a 17-5 run by Topeka West in the fourth quarter.

But the Junior Blues answered the bell in the closing moments, rallying at the end of regulation before holding off the Chargers in Friday’s 51-47 win in overtime.

“Honestly, we were rattled, and I was probably a little rattled. We turned it over so many times in the fourth quarter and they took advantage of it,” said Washburn Rural coach Kevin Muff, whose team tied Topeka High for the league crown. “It says a lot about these kids that we lost what we did last year and came back to win the league again this year. They regained their composure and won a very tough game tonight.”

A 12-0 run from the end of the third quarter to the beginning of the fourth quarter gave the Junior Blues a 35-26 lead early in the final frame, but the Chargers countered with a full-court press to get back in the game.

Topeka West forced several turnovers, including on four straight possessions, igniting spurts of 6-0 and 7-0. When Elijah Brooks scored on a layup off a steal, the Chargers had a 43-40 edge with 1:40 remaining.

“We went to the pressure and got on a run because we had to,” Topeka West coach Rick Bloomquist said. “It’s my fault for not going to the press earlier than we did. We should have. But the pressure defense gave us a chance.”

Joe Berry, who had 17 points to lead Rural, ended a three-minute drought for the Junior Blues with a drive and basket at the 1:01 mark. Moments later, Topeka West turned the ball over against Rural’s pressure defense and Berry made a pair of free throws for a one-point lead.

Another Berry free throw pushed the advantage to two points, but the Chargers forced overtime when Bryson Bitler scored on a put-back with 11.4 seconds left.

The Junior Blues (16-4, 11-3) smothered West on defense in the extra period, holding the Chargers without a field goal. Meanwhile, Rural scored all six of its points at the free-throw line, courtesy of Josh Williams.

“We have Josh in the game late because he makes free throws,” Muff said. “I thought we really played well on defense in overtime. The kids showed their toughness tonight.”

West opened the game in a matchup zone hoping to slow Rural’s offense, but the Junior Blues heated up early. Jack Hutchinson and Noah Krueger combined for five 3-pointers as Rural bolted to leads of 18-10 and 21-16.

“We went with that matchup zone, and they made some shots early on us,” Bloomquist said. “We also missed some shots that we normally make, but give Rural credit. They’ve got a good team.”

Trailing by two at the start of the second half, the Chargers scored the first five points of the third quarter and seven of the first nine to grab a 26-23 edge. Berry tied the score on a layup with two minutes left the period, Krueger connected on a trey and Berry tacked on a three-point play as the Junior Blues built a 32-26 advantage.

Krueger had 10 points, while Williams and Hutchinson added nine each.

Brooks paced Topeka West (13-7, 9-5) with 18 points, and Trevion Alexander added 13.

RURAL BOYS 51, WEST 47, OT

Washburn Rural;13;8;11;13;6;—;51

Topeka West;9;10;7;19;2;—;47

Washburn Rural (16-4, 11-3) — Berry 6-14 5-6 17, Krueger 3-7 1-2 10, Hutchinson 3-4 0-0 9, Williams 1-3 6-6 9, Patterson 1-1 2-2 4, Kidd 1-3 0-0 2, Taggart 0-1 0-0 0, Bortz 0-0 0-0 0, Bolin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-33 14-16 51.

Topeka West (13-7, 9-5) — Brooks 7-14 4-6 18, Alexander 5-14 3-4 13, Wilkerson 2-5 0-0 5, Durall 2-4 0-0 4, Hargreaves 1-2 0-0 3, Bitler 1-2 0-0 2, Elder 1-1 0-0 2, Harrison 0-2 0-0 0, Wolf 0-2 0-0 0, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-46 7-10 47.