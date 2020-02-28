The Topeka Bowhunters Club unveiled its 2020 shoot schedule recently, with the first event right around the corner on March 7.

The shoot will begin at 8 a.m., with a registration fee of $12 per person. There will be 40 3D targets set up for the event, which will be at the range at S.E. 37th and Ratner Road in Tecumseh.

Lunch will be provided and cards are due by 1 p.m.

Other TBC events on the docket include:

• 8 a.m. April 4, $12 entry fee

• 8 a.m. May 2, $12 entry fee

• 8 a.m. June 6, $12 entry fee

• 44th Annual Jamboree, 8 a.m. Aug. 1-2, $12 entry fee

• Chili shoot, 8 a.m. Dec. 6, $12 entry fee.

For more information on the Topeka Bowhunters Club, contact Gary Hunsicker at 785-246-4033 or visit https://www.topekabowhunters.com/.

WAKARUSA

T.H.E. Archery Club unveils schedule

T.H.E. Archery Club, 300 S.E. 97th in Wakarusa, also recently released its shoot schedule for 2020.

T.H.E., which stands for Target-Hunting-Education, will open its season with a regular 40-target 3D shoot March 28-29, with military and first responders receiving a $5 discount on their entry fee. The nonmember entry fee is $15 per event, with kids 12 and under getting in free. Registration for all events begins at 8 a.m., and the course closes at 2 p.m., after which medals and prizes are presented.

Following the March event, the next scheduled shoot is a two-man scramble April 25, followed by the Traditional Rendezvous 3D shoot, during which only traditional bows may be used — no compound bows.

The club will host two more regular 40-target 3D shoots on June 27-28 and July 25-26 before finishing up its season with the Williamsport Classic 3D shoot on Aug. 22-23.

For more information, contact Ron Payne at 785-640-0923 or visit https://www.thearcheryclub.org/.

COUNCIL GROVE

Headwaters Archery Club schedule set

Headwaters Archery Club, 1500 S. 1300 Road in Council Grove, has announced its 2020 shoot schedule, as well.

The first event is set for May 2-3, followed by shoots on June 6-7, Aug. 1-2 and Sept. 5-6. There will be no July shoot.

Each 40-target 3D shoot begins at 8 a.m., with cards turned in by 2 p.m. on the day of participation. There are stakes in the Youth, Bowhunter, Traditional and Open categories.

For more information on the Headwaters Archery Club, visit the club’s Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/sqpuwan/.

Flint Hills QUWF banquet slated

The Flint Hills chapter of the Quail and Upland Wildlife Federation will host its 10th annual fundraising banquet April 4 at the Morris County Fair Building, 612 US-56 highway in Council Grove.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.fhquwf.com/ or by calling 785-410-4593.