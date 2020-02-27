STERLING — The season came to an end for the Bethel College women’s basketball team with a 68-57 loss to 20th-ranked (NAIA Division II) Sterling College Wednesday night in the quarterfinals of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference post-season tournament in Sterling.

Tied 16-16 after the first quarter, Bethel was outscored 31-25 at the half. Down by 11 in the third quarter, Bethel got back to within eight at the end of the third quarter, 47-39.

Bethel got within five with 8:18 remaining in regulation, but Sterling went on a 16-6 run. Bethel got no closer than 10 points from there.

Sterling, 24-7, was led by Bailey Bangert with 18 points. Jessica Carrillo scored 16 points and Alexis Theus added 14.

Bethel was led by Alex Bearup with 25 points, hitting 11 of 19 from the field. Abby Schmidt added 17 points with 17 rebounds and four blocked shots.

It was Schmidt’s 21st double-double of the season.

Earlier in the day, Schmidt was named the KCAC defensive player of the year for the second straight year. She currently leads the nation (NAIA II) in blocked shots, field goal percentage and total rebounds. She is second in rebound per game, blocks per game and defensive rebounds per game.

Bethel ends the season 16-15. The Threshers won six of the last nine games to qualify for the post-season tournament.

BETHEL (16-15) — Brielle Hampton 1-15 2-4 5, Melinda Vargas 0-2 1-2 1, Tierra Powell 0-0 0-0 0, Josie Calzonetti 2-6 0-1 4, Kayla Newman 1-2 0-0 2, Abby Schmidt 7-11 3-5 17, Alex Bearup 11-19 2-4 25, Macie Price 1-5 1-1 3. TOTALS 23-60 9-17 57.

STERLING (24-7) — Mayda Stallbaumer 0-2 0-2 0, Kylah Comley 1-8 0-0 2, Brenna Eilert 0-4 0-0 0, Alexis Theus 6-10 2-2 14, Jessica Carrillo 8-13 0-1 16, Bethany Stucky 3-6 2-2 8, Bailey Bangert 6-13 4-5 18, Sydney Bangert 1-2 0-0 3, Emmiley Hendrixson 2-4 1-2 7, Kaylie Zimmerman 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 27-62 9-14 68.

Bethel;16;9;14;18;—57

Sterling;16;15;16;21;—68

Total fouls — BC 12, SC 15. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — BC 2-19 (Hampton 1-8, Vargas 0-1, Calzonetti 0-3, Bearup 1-5, Price 0-2), SC 5-14 (Comley 0-3, Theus 0-1, B.Bangert 2-5, S.Bangert 1-2, Hendrixson 2-3). Rebounds — BC 34 (Schmidt 17), SC 43 (Theus 8). Assists — BC 7 (Calzonetti 2, Price 2), SC 8 (Comley 2, Theus 2, Hendrixson 2). Turnovers — BC 10 (Schmidt 4), SC 9 (B.Bangert 3). Blocked shots — BC 8 (Schmidt 4), SC 0. Steals — BC 3 (Vargas 1, Bearup 1, Price 1), SC 3 (Eilert 1, Bangert 1, Hendrixson 1).

KCAC Post-Season

Women’s Tournament

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s games

Oklahoma Wesleyan 73, Kansas Wesleyan 70 OT

Avila 55, Tabor 50

Bethany 63, Friends 40

Sterling 68, Bethel 57

Semifinals

Saturday

8. Oklahoma Wesleyan (16-14) at 5. Avila (17-11) 2 p.m.

3. Bethany (17-7) at 2. Sterling (24-7) 2 p.m.

Finals

Monday

at Hartman Arena

Semifinal winners 6 p.m.