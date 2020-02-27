LINDSBORG — Bethany's defense slammed the door early on Friends and never let the Falcons up Wednesday night as they rolled to a 63-40 victory in the first round of the Kansas Conference Tournament at Hahn Gymnasium.

The third-seeded Swedes, who improved to 21-9, go on the road Saturday for a 2 p.m. semifinal game at No. 2 Sterling. Sterling (24-7) advanced with a 68-57 first-round victory over Bethel.

“That first half was one of the best we’ve played all year,” Bethany coach Keith Ferguson said of the Swedes' defensive effort.

Swarming to the ball and keeping the defensive pressure up in the first half allowed the Swedes to hold Friends to 17.9 percent shooting from the field (5 of 28) and the only worry for Ferguson was foul problems on interior players Hannah Ferguson and Vasha Moore.

But Ferguson had a big weapon step up in Sitori Carver, a 5-foot-11 sophomore who scored 11 of her 15 points in the first half as Bethany blew the game open early. She also grabbed seven rebounds.

“Sitori did a great job,” Ferguson said. “She gathered herself and played within herself, and I’m really proud of how she gave us a huge boost in that first half with 11 points.”

Carver is usually called on to do the dirty work inside while Ferguson and Moore typically are more offensive-minded on the low block.

“We’ve been in this position before, so I felt prepared for it,” Carver said. “I felt confident in the game plan we had set for any scenario that might come because we’re 0-0 coming into the playoffs.

“It was pretty physical out there and that makes it more fun. Every team sags off of me because I don’t think they expect me to score.”

Carver scored seven points in a big first quarter as the Swedes opened up a 17-4 lead. The Swedes led 32-11 after a Kelsi Mueller 3-pointer with 2:48 left in the half 34-15 at the break.

In addition to Carver, Bethany got double-figure scoring from Julia Nyguard and Autumn Garrett with 11 points each. Patriece Dodson led Friends (15-16) with 10 points.