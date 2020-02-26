The Newton High School girls basketball team stayed with fourth-ranked (KBCA, Class 5A) Salina Central for long stretches before falling 56-32 Tuesday in AV-CTL I play at Ravenscroft Gym.

The Railers did have Central frustrated to the point the Mustangs put a press on when most teams take the press off.

"Our halftime was short and sweet because we still had a lot of energy," Newton coach Kate Bremmerman said. "That’s all you can ask for after a season like this. We only had 13 or 14 turnovers, which after last night having 30 against Hutchinson was a tremendous improvement. And we didn’t have a practice since last Thursday.

"It’s hard to ask for better girls to work with and better parents. We had an excellent support system this year. It’s been a very positive atmosphere for a 1-19 season."

Bremmerman said the team showed good conditioning after playing three games in five days.

Central, 15-4 overall and 9-3 in AV-CTL I play, was led by Aubrie Kierscht with 20 points, Hampton Williams with 12 and Chaliscia Samilton with 10.

Lexi Valle-Ponds led Newton with 11 points.

Newton trailed 13-0 early. Valle-Ponds broke the shutout with a three-point play with 2:26 left in the period and finished the quarter with seven points as Newton trailed 17-7.

Newton scored the first four points of the second quarter, but gave up a 9-0 run. Keila Gillispie ended the half with a short jumper and a 3-pointer at the buzzer to get Newton back within 10 at the half, 26-16.

Newton stayed even with Central for the first six minutes of the third quarter. Central ended the quarter on an 11-2 run to lead 43-24.

Newton again stayed with Central early in the fourth quarter, but the Mustangs were able to make a run aided by missed Railer free throws.

Newton ends the season 1-19, 1-11 in league play. KSHSAA eliminated the first-round play-in game for seeds 17 and 18 in Classes 6A and 5A. Newton declined the option to play Monday at Arkansas City.

Newton loses two seniors — Keila Gillispie and Schyler Entz.

"It’s always special to have kids like that who work hard every day," Bremmerman said. "In the next couple of years, we’re going to do some good things off the backs of those two. We have a lot plans for the summer. We’re entered in four tournaments already. We have camps scheduled.

"We’ll be working a lot on shooting. In the last few years, being in the gym and shooting has not been an expectation. That’s going to change."

S.Central;17;9;17;13;—;56

Newton;7;9;8;8;—;32

SALINA CENTRAL (15-4, 9-3 AV-CTL I) — Opat 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Fischer 0 0-0 0, 0; Stewart 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; Loucks 1 0-0 0, 2; Griffin 2 0-2 5, 4; DeVoe 0 0-0 0, 0; Cunningham 0 2-2 1, 2; Polk-Darby 0 0-0 0, 0; Williams 4 4-7 5, 12; Kierscht 4 (3) 2-2 0, 20; Samilton 4 2-2 3, 10; Freeman 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 17 (5) 11-16 16, 56.

NEWTON (1-19, 1-11 AV-CTL I) — Kei.Gillispie 1 (1) 2-2 5, 7; Valle-Ponds 4 3-5 1, 11; Ken.Gillispie 1 1-5 0, 3; Antonowich 0 1-2 1, 1; Loewen 1 2-4 2, 4; S.Entz 0 0-0 4, 0; C.Entz 0 0-0 0, 0; Epp 3 0-0 3, 6; Edwards 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 10 (1) 9-18 16, 32.