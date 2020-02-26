BASKETBALL
CLASS 1A REGIONALS
GAMES TUESDAY
Boys
At Valley Falls
Troy 66, Wetmore 54
At Rock Hills
Stockton 64, Lakeside 49
At Ashland
Attica 69, Ashland 53
Girls
At Central-Burden
Caldwell 44, Udall 37
Argonia 56, Central-Burden 19
At Berean Academy
Burrton 35, Wichita Classical 23
At Marmaton Valley
Southern Coffey 37, Marmaton Valley 35
Chetopa 58, Altoona-Midway 29
Oswego 41, Colony-Crest 31
At Waverly
Lebo 46, Madison 20
Hartford 50, Marais des Cygnes Valley 10
At Frankfort
Washington County 60, Blue Valley-Randolph 49
Axtell 40, Wakefield 21
At Goessel
Goessel at Elyria Christian, ppd. to Wed.
Centre 58, Solomon 44
At Lincoln
Tescott 45, Lincoln 33
Clifton-Clyde 61, Pike Valley 19
Linn 46, Southern Cloud 32
At Valley Falls
Wetmore 43, Troy 27
Doniphan West 65, Onaga 41
Centralia 71, Valley Falls 21
At Central Plains
Victoria 53, Wilson 24
Natoma at Otis-Bison, ppd. to Wed.
LaCrosse at Sylvan-Lucas, ppd. to Wed.
At Rock Hills
Stockton 50, Lakeside 31
Northern Valley at Osborne, ppd. to Wed.
Logan 45, Rock Hills 30
At Quinter
Palco at Oberlin, ppd. to Wed.
Quinter at Atwood, ppd. to Wed.
Western Plains at Wheatland-Grinnell, ppd. to Wed.
At Tribune
Tribune at Weskan, ppd. to Wed.
Triplains-Brewster at Sharon Springs, ppd. to Wed.
At Ashland
Attica 56, Ashland 34
South Central 77, Minneola 35
South Barber 56, Bucklin 53
At Kinsley
Deerfield at Hodgeman County, ppd. to Wed.
Kinsley 35, Ness City 29
At Rolla
Moscow 30, Satanta 28
Meade 72, Fowler 16
At St. John
Fairfield 44, Stafford 33
Pretty Prairie 46, Chase 9
St. John 43, Macksville 18