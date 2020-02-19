BUHLER — The Buhler boys have been close to beating their rival from McPherson in recent years, but Tuesday night the Crusaders led 50-44 with a little over 2:30 left to play.

But the Bullpups outscored the Crusaders 10-1 down the stretch, and Jayton Alexander’s game-winning three-point play with 3.3 seconds left gave McPherson a stunning 54-51 win Tuesday night in Buhler.

Alexander scored all seven of his points in the fourth quarter. Hayes Schmid led the Bullpups with 12 points, Seth Madron had 11 and Cooper Courtney added 10.

Buhler’s Myles Thompson led all scorers with 16 and scored nine points in the fourth. Max Alexander joined Thompson in double figures with 11.

After the Bullpups took a two-point lead after one, the Crusaders tied the game at 20 entering halftime. McPherson led Buhler by two at the start of the fourth quarter.

The top-ranked McPherson girls were a 62-34 winner. The Bullpups turned a six-point first-quarter lead into a 35-11 halftime advantage.

Ella Schmid had a team-high 16 points for McPherson. Grace Pyle and Kassidy Beam each recorded 15, as well.

Buhler’s Alyvia Owens had a game-high 17 points.

McPherson hosts Circle on Friday. Buhler travels to Winfield on Friday.