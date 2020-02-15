LOCAL AND STATE

Bat Cats fall to UTRGV

Kansas State baseball senior Caleb Littlejim lifted a two-run home run in the first inning, but UT Rio Grande Valley used a four-run seventh to cap a 5-3 comeback win Saturday at UTRGV Baseball Stadium.

K-State (0-2) owned a 3-1 lead as the game hit the seventh-inning stretch before the first four UTRGV hitters reached base via two walks and two hit batters issued by reliever Eric Torres. Andy Atwood later delivered the go-ahead, two-run single to hand the Vaqueros (2-0) their second straight win to open the series.

“Squandered opportunities,” said head coach Pete Hughes. “You get a good start and you need to win a game. We can talk about bad calls all we want, but we had two hits after the first inning. When you’re on the road and have the opponent down, you’ve got to put them away and take away all the momentum for the rest of the day. We had an opportunity to do that and we didn’t do it.”

Torres came on in relief of starter Connor McCullough, who put in six innings of work in his Wildcat debut. McCullough, who retired eight straight hitters at one point, struck out six while allowing just one run on four hits. Torres suffered the loss after yielding four runs before recording an out.

Brett Lockwood lifted Torres and worked out of the bases-loaded jam in the seventh. Lockwood finished the game with no runs allowed on three hits.

Pilots drop in OT

The Topeka Pilots battled all night with the Springfield Jr. Blues but came up just short on Friday, 5-4.

Tied at four in overtime, Topeka (28-13-4) thought they had the game-winning goal, with a shot from Pilots forward Michael Muschitiello appearing to sneak past goaltender Ryan Wilson and cross the goal line.

The play was immediately blown dead, however, and the goal was called off by referee Patrick Jacobs for an apparent hand pass.

As play continued on, a giveaway in front of the net by the Pilots led to a wide-open look for Jr. Blues forward Cole Schneider.

Schneider beat Pilots goaltender Josh Langford low on the glove side, as Springfield knocked off Topeka in a see-saw affair at Landon Arena.

PROFESSIONAL

All-Star MVP award renamed after Kobe

Kobe Bryant always seemed to be in top form when he stepped onto the court for the NBA All-Star Game. The league's current best will try to match his effort when Team LeBron and Team Giannis meet on Sunday.

The All-Star festivities returned to Chicago for the first time since 1988 when Michael Jordan beat Dominique Wilkins in a slam dunk contest that remains the standard and scored 40 points to lead the East over the West.

But Bryant is casting a huge shadow over the events this weekend, just weeks after he and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people killed when their helicopter crashed into the side of a mountain near Los Angeles.

Commissioner Adam Silver announced Saturday night that the All-Star Game MVP award has been renamed in Bryant's memory.

“We know that he's watching over us," the Lakers' LeBron James said. "It's our responsibility to just represent the purple and gold not only for him but for all the greats, everybody that's ever come through the Lake Show. I really don't want to sit up here and talk about it too much. It's a very, very sensitive subject, but he's with us every day.”

McIlroy, Scott, Kuchar share lead

Put together the best field of the year on a course players regard as one of the ultimate tests, and the result is a final round at Riviera loaded with possibilities.

Rory McIlroy kept patient through some missed opportunities by making enough birdies for a 3-under 68. Adam Scott, motivated to get a victory at Riviera that the PGA Tour counts, rolled in a 10-foot birdie putt on the final hole Saturday for a 67. Matt Kuchar recovered from three bogeys in a four-hole stretch to make one last birdie for a 70.

They were tied for the lead at the Genesis Invitational.

Within striking distance was Dustin Johnson, who overwhelmed Riviera in 2017 for a five-shot victory that could have been more, finished birdie-eagle-par for a 67 and was two shots behind.

Sixteen players were separated by four shots with 18 holes to play.