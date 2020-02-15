Just as quickly as the Kansas State Wildcats got back in the game with a first-half surge, they saw it slip through their fingers in the second period.

The Wildcats erased a 10-point deficit to lead at the half and had a one-point advantage with under seven minutes to play when TCU went on a crucial 15-1 run to hand the fifth straight loss, 68-57, on Saturday at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

TCU, which improved to 14-11, 5-7 in the Big 12, ended a six-game losing streak while K-State fell to 9-16 and 2-10.

The Wildcats led 52-51 on a Xavier Sneed basket with 6:48 left, but from there it was all TCU. Desmond Bane's 3-pointer put the Horned Frogs in front for good, 54-52, at the 6:30 mark, and after Mike McGuirl missed a layup, PJ Fuller converted a three-point play for a five-point cushion.

Fuller initially was called for a charge, but it was overturned because Antonio Gordon's foot bas on the line in the arc under the basket. Jaire Grayer then knocked down another 3-pointer, and with 4:45 left stretched it to 61-52 by hitting the first of two free throws.

Gordon's free throw with 3:25 left briefly stopped the bleeding, but Francisco Farabello answered with two foul shots and a 3-pointer to complete the run to make it 66-53.

TCU made 9 of 16 3-pointers in the second half and 15 of 33 for the game while was 2 of 12 outside the arch. Bane had 17 points and eight rebounds, with Grayer and R.J. Nembhard adding 15 each points each to lead the Horned Frogs.

Sneed had 15 points, David Sloan 11 and Cartier Diarra 10 to lead K-State. Makol Mawien grabbed nine rebounds.

K-State closed the half on a 13-2 run to erase a 10-point deficit and lead 27-26 at the break.

TCU raced to an early 12-4 lead and stretched it to 21-12 with 7:25 left in the half on back-to-back 3-pointers from Farabello and Grayer. The Frogs got it to double figures, 24-14, on another Grayer three at the 5:29 mark, but that's when the K-State stormed back.

Mawien started it with a layup, Sneed knocked down a jumper and Diarra drained a pair of free throws. Sloan's three-point play off a TCU turnover cut it to one with 2:48 left in the half, and he tacked on another basket on a drive from the left wing to give the Wildcats their first lead, 25-24.

After Sneed completed the run with a long jumper, Kevin Samuel jammed home a lob pass for TCU to close out the scoring.

Sloan, who replaced Diarra in the starting lineup, had seven points at the half for K-State, with Diarra adding six off the bench. Grayer had nine points on three 3-pointers and Bane five to lead TCU.

The Horned Frogs made six 3-pointers in the half to none for K-State, but turned the ball over 10 times to just five for the Wildcats.