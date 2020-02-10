Jeremiah Bunce and a pair of relay teams each finished in second place Saturday to lead Garden City High School to a fourth-place team finish in the Manhattan Invitational.

Bunce clocked a 23.60 in the 50-yard freestyle to grab second place in the event. The time is also a 6A state consideration time.

The Buffalo 200-yard medley relay team of Kobe Otero, Lane Durst, Conner Cupp and Esai Morales finished in second place with a 1:49.93, which also is a 6A state qualifying time.

Garden City’s 200-yard freestyle relay team of Morales, Otero, Cupp and Bunce also finished second at 1:36.24 and is a 6A state qualifying time.

“We took fourth as a team,” GCHS head coach Brian Watkins said. “This was only one place better than last year at the same meet, but we scored nearly 100 points more than last year.”

Cupp finished third in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:11.21, fast enough to be a new state consideration time for the Buffalo. He also grabbed a third place in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:07.18. The time is also a state consideration time.

GCHS’ Devin Chappel swam the 500-yard freestyle in 5:31.87 for third place. The time also gave Chappel a state consideration time in the event.

“The competition felt stronger this year, but there was a lot of time adds by all teams,” Watkins said. “This pool isn’t typically the fastest pool we swim in and it definitely wasn’t today.”

Morales finished in fifth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:01.99. It was also a state consideration time.

Otero snatched up a new state consideration time in the 200-yard freestyle with a 1:59.48 time. He finished ninth in the event.

The Buffaloes 400-yard freestyle relay team of Chappel, Peter Hall, Joel Contrarez and Bunce finished ninth with a time of 3:50.50.

“I’m really proud of these boys. They go out week after week and compete,” Watkins said. “We brought home 16 medals and that is what makes the sport fun ... We have fought through a lot of illness and injury and still keep performing week after week.”

McPherson won the swimming meet.

Garden City will be hosting the Western Athletic Conference league meet at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Garden City Family YMCA.