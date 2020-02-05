Mason Richards was accustomed to playing major minutes in a supporting role Sacred Heart's boys.

Those days are gone.

With senior point guard Tate Herrenbruck lost for the season with a knee injury, Richards was thrust into the starting lineup and answered the call with a game-high 13 points Tuesday night as the Knights kept their stranglehold on the North Central Activities Association lead with a 50-39 victory over Southeast of Saline at the Sacred Heart gym.

"I was a little nervous," Richards, a junior, said of his first career start. "But I've got to step up and try to give us what (Herrenbruck) provided.

"Everybody's got to pick up their play and try to equal what he did. I'm just trying to do my role, which is try to get open for threes and crash the boards."

Richards knocked down three of his four 3-point attempts, plus played a key role defensively for the Knights, who went in front for good midway through the opening quarter and held off several Southeast rallies to improve to 12-1 overall, 7-0 in the North Central Activities Association. They now have a two-game lead over Beloit in the league and extended their advantage over Southeast (9-4, 4-2) to 2 1/2 games.

"Mason has been the sixth man for us and I love having him come off (the bench) for us because he's so versatile in our offense," Sacred Heart coach Brian Gormley said of Richards. "He's been a versatile sub, but tonight he had to come out and fight for four quarters.

"When (Southeast guard Seth) Eklund got hot, we made an adjustment (defensively) and Mason was the guy we leaned on."

Eklund hit three straight 3-pointers in the first 2 1/2 minutes of the second half, twice cutting Sacred Heart's lead to two points after Southeast trailed 20-15 at halftime. He did not have another basket the rest of the way but still led the Trojans with 12 points.

Richards also hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter, sparking a seven-point run that put the Knights up 38-27 on Mark Prendergast's two free throws with 6:22 left. Southeast got no closer than four the rest of the way.

"We struggled rebounding and for whatever reason I thought we backed away from physicality," said Southeast coach Bryson Flax, whose Trojans were outrebounded, 39-27% from the floor — 7 of 31 from 3-point range. "We've had some spurts where we've struggled scoring and some where we've had trouble rebounding, and unfortunately tonight we did both.

"I thought we battled, but at the end of the day, it's about getting stops and scoring points, and we weren't able to do either."

Sacred Heart shot just 36.4%, but made half of its eight 3-point attempts, plus outscored Southeast from the free-throw line, 14-8. The Knights got 11 points and 10 rebounds from Ethan Buckner and eight points with six rebounds off the bench from Alex Disberger.

"Without Tate, we've got to be more inside-out," Gormley said about the loss of Herrenbruck, the team's leading scorer. "Before we would just let him make plays and play off of that."

Sacred Heart girls 51, SE Saline 44

Sacred Heart cashed in on its size advantage inside early on and made enough free throws down the stretch to complete a season sweep of Southeast.

The Knights improved to 10-3 and remained in a tie with Beloit for the NCAA lead at 6-1, while Southeast fell to 8-5 and 3-3.

Sacred Heart shot 40 percent, which was plenty against an ice-cold Southeast team that was just 10 of 52 from the floor (19.2%). The Trojans' cold shooting did not transfer to the free-throw line, where they were 22 of 24.

Emilee Everett scored nine of her team-high 13 points in the first half for Sacred Heart, which led 26-21 at intermission, and she went 6 for 11 from the field, mostly on lobs inside.

"When they played so far up top, it was easy to get it inside," Everett said. "In the second half they dropped back, and that gave our guards more room."

Sacred Heart took control of the game with a 13-point run midway through the second quarter to go up 24-15 on consecutive inside baskets by Everett. But Southeast closed to within three after three quarters and scored the first six points of the fourth to go up 38-35 on a 3-pointer and fast-break layup from Meredith Tillberg.

Sacred Heart then answered with eight straight, opening a 43-38 cushion on Teghan Slagle's basket with 3:27 left.

For Southeast, Karsyn Schlesener led all scorers with 25 points, going 12 of 12 from the free-throw line. Tillberg added seven points, but those two combined for nine of the Trojans' 10 baskets.

"I thought defensively we did a really good job, but we couldn't put the ball in the hole," said Southeast coach Shauna Smith. "We were still in the game and we did a lot of things right, but you've got to put the ball in the basket.

"It's still a results game."