Brent Maycock CockyHawk91

Thursday

Jan 16, 2020 at 1:31 PM Jan 16, 2020 at 1:31 PM


High school basketball stat leaders

AREA

Boys

Scoring

Player, school ... GP ... TP ... PPG

Zenger, Rock Creek ... 7 ... 176 ... 25.1

Snyder, Emporia ... 7 ... 164 ... 23.4

Heiman, Northern Heights ... 8 ... 185 ... 23.1

McHenry, Salina Central ... 6 ... 119 ... 19.9

G. Garber, Sabetha ... 7 ... 135 ... 19.3

Herrenbruck, Sacred Heart ... 9 ... 172 ... 19.1

Johnson, Ottawa ... 5 ... 95 ... 19.0

Brooks, Topeka West ... 4 ... 75 ... 18.8

Hecht, Wamego ... 6 ... 112 ... 18.7

McEwen, Lebo ... 8 ... 147 ... 18.4

Wahwassuck, Royal Valley ... 6 ... 110 ... 18.3

Gatzemeyer, Valley Falls ... 8 ... 145 ... 18.1

Clark, Silver Lake ... 6 ... 108 ... 18.0

Pope, McLouth ... 6 ... 105 ... 17.5

Alexander, Topeka West ... 4 ... 70 ... 17.5

Thomas, Hartford ... 7 ... 121 ... 17.3

V. Palen, Beloit ... 7 ... 118 ... 16.9

Meyer, Hiawatha ... 6 ... 101 ... 16.8

Berckefeldt, Santa Fe Trail ... 4 ... 67 ... 16.8

B. Palen, Beloit-St. John’s ... 7 ... 116 ... 16.6

Oliver, Wabaunsee ... 6 ... 97 ... 16.2

Beier, Linn ... 7 ... 112 ... 16.0

Beardsley, Valley Heights ... 6 ... 95 ... 15.8

B. Brown, Burlington ... 6 ... 95 ... 15.8

Campuzano, Rural Vista ... 7 ... 110 ... 15.7

Day. Logan, Mission Valley ... 6 ... 94 ... 15.7

Harrison, Madison ... 6 ... 94 ... 15.7

Barnard, Olpe ... 8 ... 124 ... 15.5

Vetter, Wamego ... 6 ... 93 ... 15.5

Q. Buessing, Axtell ... 8 ... 123 ... 15.4

Decker, Santa Fe Trail ... 4 ... 61 ... 15.3

Brockman, BV-Randolph ... 5 ... 71 ... 15.2

Argabright, Sabetha ... 7 ... 105 ... 15.0

Stone, Perry-Lecompton ... 8 ... 119 ... 14.9

Lockhart, Valley Falls ... 8 ... 117 ... 14.6

Preisner, Northern Heights ... 8 ... 117 ... 14.6

Brockhoff, Hiawatha ... 6 ... 87 ... 14.5

Schwensen, Cornerstone ... 8 ... 115 ... 14.4

Miller, Colony-Crest ... 7 ... 101 ... 14.4

Hernandez, Atchison ... 7 ... 100 ... 14.3

Kirby, Solomon ... 6 ... 86 ... 14.3

Barfield, McLouth ... 6 ... 84 ... 14.0

K. Haverkamp, Centralia ... 6 ... 84 ... 14.0

Uphoff, Riley County ... 5 ... 69 ... 13.8

Spoonemore, Santa Fe Trail ... 4 ... 55 ... 13.8

Beckmon, Colony-Crest ... 6 ... 82 ... 13.7

Stutesman, Madison ... 8 ... 109 ... 13.6

Hynek, Hanover ... 6 ... 81 ... 13.5

Junghans, Salina South ... 6 ... 81 ... 13.5

D. Redeker, Olpe ... 8 ... 107 ... 13.4

Clements, Jefferson West ... 7 ... 94 ... 13.4

Crawford, Central Heights ...7 ... 94 ... 13.4

Neuenswander, Jefferson West ... 7 ... 94 ... 13.4

Benortham, Mission Valley ... 6 ... 80 ... 13.3

Jordan, Salina Soth ... 6 ... 80 ... 13.3

Duncan, BV-Randolph ... 5 ... 66 ... 13.2

E. Jueneman, Hanover ... 6 ... 79 ... 13.1

Weber, Troy ... 7 ... 91 ... 13.0

Hastings, Solomon ... 7 ... 90 ... 12.9

Bates, Beloit-St. John’s ... 7 ... 88 ... 12.6

Mason, Beloit ... 7 ... 88 ... 12.6

Banks, SE-Saline ... 8 ... 99 ... 12.4

Gray, Beloit ... 7 ... 87 ... 12.4

Cox, Beloit ... 7 ... 86 ... 12.3

Folsom, Maur Hill ... 4 ... 49 ... 12.2

Cornelison, Frankfort ... 8 ... 96 ... 12.0

Hula, Council Grove ... 8 ... 96 ... 12.0

Lange, Clifton-Clyde ... 7 ... 83 ... 11.9

G. Dalinghaus, Frankfort ... 8 ... 94 ... 11.8

Bieling, Council Grove ... 8 ... 93 ... 11.6

T. Smith, Atchison County ... 8 ... 93 ... 11.6

Quaney, Burlingame ... 8 ... 92 ... 11.5

Gerstner, Frankfort ... 8 ... 91 ... 11.4

M. Garber, Baldwin ... 5 ... 57 ... 11.4

Churchman, Rock Creek ... 7 ... 79 ... 11.3

Leonard, Nemaha Central ... 7 ... 79 ... 11.3

Bond, Tonganoxie ... 5 ... 56 ... 11.2

Heath, Council Grove ... 8 ... 89 ... 11.1

Weixelman, Manhattan ... 8 ... 89 ... 11.1

Weiche, Clifton-Clyde ... 7 ... 77 ... 11.0

K. Marshall, Council Grove ... 4 ... 44 ... 11.0

O. Eidman, Chase County ... 8 ... 86 ... 10.8

Riddick, Manhattan ... 8 ... 86 ... 10.8

Ch. Carlgren, Concordia ... 6 ... 65 ... 10.8

M. Holle, Marysville ... 6 ... 65 ... 10.8

Simpson, Atchison ... 5 ... 54 ... 10.8

Detweiler, Axtell ... 8 ... 85 ... 10.6

Farmer, Perry-Lecompton ... 8 ... 85 ... 10.6

Heins, Northern Heights ... 8 ... 85 ... 10.6

Uphaus, Nemaha Central ... 7 ... 74 ... 10.6

Douglas, Emporia ... 8 ... 84 ... 10.5

Myers, Atchison County ... 8 ... 84 ... 10.5

Greenly, Atchison ... 4 ... 42 ... 10.5

Braxmeyer, Manhattan ... 8 ... 83 ... 10.4

Steinlage, Cornerstone ... 8 ... 83 ... 10.4

Buckner, Sacred Heart ... 9 ... 91 ... 10.1

Athon, Jefferson West ... 7 ... 71 ... 10.1

T. Smith, Troy ... 7 ... 71 ... 10.1

Beach, Tonganoxie ... 6 ... 60 ... 10.0

G. Harmison, Riley County ... 5 ... 50 ... 10.0

Meseke, Wabaunsee ... 5 ... 50 ... 10.0

 

Rebounding

Player, school ... GP ... TR ... RPG

Campuzano, Rural Vista ... 7 ... 82 ... 11.7

Spoonemore, Santa Fe Trail ... 4 ... 45 ... 11.3

Norris, Troy ... 7 ... 74 ... 10.6

Pope, McLouth ... 6 ... 61 ... 10.2

Preisner, Northern Heights ... 6 ... 61 ... 10.2

Coffman, Central Heights ... 7 ... 71 ... 10.1

Hula, Council Grove ... 8 ... 78 ... 9.8

Gray, Beloit ... 7 ... 66 ... 9.4

B. Palen, Beloit-St. John’s ... 7 ... 66 ... 9.4

Steinlage, Cornerstone ... 8 ... 73 ... 9.1

Kuglin, McLouth ... 6 ... 54 ... 9.0

Quaney, Burlingame ... 8 ... 71 ... 8.9

Schwensen, Cornerstone ... 7 ... 61 ... 8.7

Mason, Beloit ... 7 ... 60 ... 8.6

Meats, Burlington ... 6 ... 52 ... 8.6

M. Holle, Marysville ... 6 ... 51 ... 8.5

Berckefeldt, Santa Fe Trail ... 4 ... 34 ... 8.5

O. Eidman, Chase County ... 8 ... 67 ... 8.4

Weiche, Clifton-Clyde ... 7 ... 59 ... 8.4

Lohmeyer, Wabaunsee ... 6 ... 49 ... 8.2

Snyder, Emporia ... 7 ... 57 ... 8.1

Thomas, Hartford ... 7 ... 57 ... 8.1

Spoonhunter, Royal Valley ... 6 ... 47 ... 7.8

Schreiber, Salina South ... 5 ... 39 ... 7.8

Hermreck, Colony-Crest ... 7 ... 54 ... 7.7

Arb, Northern Heights ... 6 ... 46 ... 7.7

M. Beck, Nemaha Central ... 6 ... 46 ... 7.7

Mello de Brito, Rural Vista ... 7 ... 53 ... 7.6

Johnson, Ottawa ... 4 ... 30 ... 7.5

Myers, Atchison County ... 8 ... 59 ... 7.4

Burson, Central Heights ... 7 ... 51 ... 7.3

Hecht, Wamego ... 6 ... 44 ... 7.3

Klotz, Royal Valley ... 6 ... 44 ... 7.3

Day. Logan, Mission Valley ... 6 ... 43 ... 7.2

Buckner, Sacred Heart ... 9 ... 64 ... 7.1

Churchman, Rock Creek ... 7 ... 50 ... 7.1

Clements, Jefferson West ... 7 ... 50 ... 7.1

Q. Buessing, Axtell ... 8 ... 56 ... 7.0

Athon, Jefferson West ... 7 ... 48 ... 6.9

Oliver, Wabaunsee ... 6 ... 41 ... 6.8

Beier, Linn ... 7 ... 47 ... 6.7

McHenry, Salina Central ... 6 ... 40 ... 6.7

Schroeder, Marysville ... 6 ... 40 ... 6.7

Kirby, Solomon ... 6 ... 39 ... 6.5

Brooks, Topeka West ... 4 ... 26 ... 6.5

 

Girls

Scoring

Player, school ... GP ... TP ... PPG

K. Smith, Topeka High ... 7 ... 148 ... 21.1

Weishaar, Jefferson North ... 7 ... 147 ... 21.0

M. Smith, Doniphan West ... 9 ... 180 ... 20.0

Schlesener, SE-Saline ... 8 ... 157 ... 19.6

Dubbert, Beloit-St. John’s ... 7 ... 137 ... 19.6

Canady, Topeka High ... 7 ... 133 ... 19.0

Massey, Northern Heights ... 8 ... 146 ... 18.3

McWilliams, Waverly ... 6 ... 110 ... 18.3

Kierscht, Salina Central ... 6 ... 104 ... 17.3

Kramer, Nemaha Central ... 7 ... 117 ... 16.7

Callihan, Clifton-Clyde ... 8 ... 133 ... 16.6

Hamilton, Washburn Rural ... 5 ... 82 ... 16.4

Aamold, Wellsville ... 6 ... 97 ... 16.2

Edwards, Clay Center ... 6 ... 97 ... 16.2

Schumann, Sabetha ... 7 ... 113 ... 16.1

McCoy, Wellsville ... 6 ... 96 ... 16.0

Turner, Seaman ... 6 ... 96 ... 16.0

Giffin, Burlingame ... 7 ... 111 ... 15.9

Serna, Osage City ... 8 ... 126 ... 15.8

B. Darbyshire, Hartford ... 6 ... 95 ... 15.8

Schreiner, Wabaunsee ... 6 ... 95 ... 15.8

Jasper, Anderson County ... 6 ... 94 ... 15.7

Randall, Horton ... 6 ... 94 ... 15.7

Dohl, Jackson Heights ... 6 ... 92 ... 15.3

Riedy, Rural Vista ... 7 ... 105 ... 15.0

Foltz, Anderson County ... 6 ... 90 ... 15.0

Simpson, Chase County ... 8 ... 117 ... 14.6

Peek, Lebo ... 8 ... 116 ... 14.5

Reg. Curry, Oskaloosa ... 7 ... 101 ... 14.4

Flory, West Franklin ... 5 ... 72 ... 14.4

Clarke, Free State ... 7 ... 100 ... 14.3

D. Carter, Highland Park ... 8 ... 113 ... 14.1

Stone, Santa Fe Trail ... 5 ... 70 ... 14.0

Roe, Herington ... 7 ... 97 ... 13.9

Fisher, Olpe ... 9 ... 124 ... 13.8

Heins, Olpe ... 9 ... 124 ... 13.8

B. Zoeller, BV-Randolph ... 7 ... 96 ... 13.7

C. Carter, Seaman ... 6 ... 82 ... 13.7

Foster, Waverly ... 6 ... 82 ... 13.7

Deleye, Washburn Rural ... 6 ... 82 ... 13.7

Hutley, Wabaunsee ... 3 ... 41 ... 13.7

Vaught, Jefferson North ... 7 ... 96 ... 13.6

Lohse, Hanover ... 5 ... 68 ... 13.6

Marlatt, Jackson Heights ... 6 ... 81 ... 13.5

Winters, Burlingame ... 7 ... 93 ... 13.3

Kesten, Free State ... 7 ... 93 ... 13.2

Tanking, Holton ... 6 ... 79 ... 13.2

Mc. Kirkpatrick, Chapman ... 7 ... 92 ... 13.1

Larson, Beloit ... 7 ... 92 ... 13.1

Kr. Biltoft, Jefferson West ... 7 ... 90 ... 12.9

Kramer, Centralia ... 5 ... 64 ... 12.8

T. Kirkpatrick, Osage City ... 5 ... 63 ... 12.6

Szambecki, Southern Coffey ... 8 ... 100 ... 12.5

Becker, Centralia ... 6 ... 75 ... 12.5

Boyle, Baldwin ... 7 ... 87 ... 12.4

Broxterman, Frankfort ... 7 ... 87 ... 12.4

M. Deters, Mission Valley ... 7 ... 86 ... 12.3

C. Toerber, Valley Heights ... 7 ... 85 ... 12.1

Holmes, Abilene ... 6 ... 72 ... 12.0

Criqui, Lyndon ... 7 ... 83 ... 11.9

E. Toerber, Valley Heights ... 7 ... 83 ... 11.9

Purcell, Hayden ... 5 ... 59 ... 11.8

Krueger, Washburn Rural ... 6 ... 70 ... 11.7

Burnett, Baldwin ... 8 ... 93 ... 11.6

Doebele, Burlington ... 6 ... 70 ... 11.6

Young, Burlington ... 6 ... 69 ... 11.5

Cordis, Manhattan ... 6 ... 67 ... 11.2

Schletzbaum, Atchison County ... 8 ... 88 ... 11.0

Tommer, Frankfort ... 8 ... 88 ... 11.0

Al. Cassel, BV-Randolph ... 7 ... 77 ... 11.0

Thomson, Riley County ... 6 ... 66 ... 11.0

Brown, Central Heights ... 6 ... 64 ... 10.7

Brusven, Tonganoxie ... 6 ... 64 ... 10.7

Strathman, Wetmore ... 9 ... 95 ... 10.6

Schroer, Chase County ... 8 ... 85 ... 10.6

Good, Council Grove ... 7 ... 74 ... 10.6

S. Vermetten, Valley Heights ... 7 ... 74 ... 10.6

Olson, Doniphan West ... 9 ... 94 ... 10.4

Burghart, Shawnee Heights ... 7 ... 73 ... 10.4

L. Smith, Topeka High ... 7 ... 73 ... 10.4

Smart, Northern Heights ... 8 ... 82 ... 10.3

Kremeier, Herington ... 7 ... 72 ... 10.3

Lortscher, Nemaha Central ... 6 ... 61 ... 10.2

Rottinghaus, Nemaha Central ... 6 ... 61 ... 10.2

Harvey, Baldwin ... 8 ... 81 ... 10.1

Rockhold, Oskaloosa ... 7 ... 71 ... 10.1

Schneider, Jefferson North ... 7 ... 70 ... 10.0

Folsom, Maur Hill ... 6 ... 60 ... 10.0
 

 

Rebounding

Player, school ... GP ... TR ... RPG

Pfau, Oskaloosa ... 7 ... 93 ... 13.3

Harvey, Baldwin ... 8 ... 86 ... 10.8

Simpson, Chase County ... 7 ... 75 ... 10.7

Larson, Beloit ... 7 ... 72 ... 10.3

Folsom, Maur Hill ... 6 ... 61 ... 10.2

Dohl, Jackson Heights ... 5 ... 51 ... 10.2

Callihan, Clifton-Clyde ... 8 ... 78 ... 9.8

Holloway, Cornerstone ... 8 ... 78 ... 9.8

Canady, Topeka High ...7 ... 67 ... 9.6

H. Brockmeier, Rural Vista ... 7 ... 65 ... 9.2

Cooper, Beloit ... 7 ... 59 ... 8.4

Burton, Riley County ... 5 ... 42 ... 8.4

Massey, Northern Heights ... 8 ... 67 ... 8.3

Al. Cassel, BV-Randolph ... 7 ... 58 ... 8.3

Roe, Herington ... 7 ... 58 ... 8.3

Wallisch, Atchison County ... 8 ... 67 ... 8.3

P. Girard, Clifton-Clyde ... 9 ... 74 ... 8.2

Schroer, Chase County ... 7 ... 57 ... 8.1

Strathman, Wetmore ... 9 ... 72 ... 8.0

Schneider, Jefferson North ... 7 ... 56 ... 8.0

Gray, Tonganoxie ... 6 ... 48 ... 8.0

Osterhaus, Wetmore ... 9 ... 70 ... 7.8

Kramer, Cornerstone ... 8 ... 62 ... 7.8

H. Martin, Mission Valley ... 7 ... 54 ... 7.7

Cordis, Manhattan ... 6 ... 46 ... 7.7

En. Byrd, Riverside ... 5 ... 38 ... 7.6

Tanking, Holton ... 5 ... 38 ... 7.6

Foltz, Anderson County ... 6 ... 45 ... 7.5

Addleman, Lyndon ... 7 ... 51 ... 7.3

Williams, Salina Central ... 6 ... 43 ... 7.2

Good, Council Grove ... 7 ... 50 ... 7.1

Kahler, Jefferson West ... 7 ... 50 ... 7.1

Rockhold, Oskaloosa ...7 ... 49 ... 7.0

Maxton, Salina South ... 8 ... 55 ... 6.9

Clarke, Free State ... 7 ... 48 ... 6.9

L. Krohn, Onaga ... 9 ... 60 ... 6.7

Riedy, Rural Vista ... 7 ... 47 ... 6.7

Samilton, Salina Central ... 6 ... 40 ... 6.7

Weishaar, Jefferson North ... 7 ... 46 ... 6.6

Kerns, Osage City ... 8 ... 52 ... 6.5

Doebele, Burlington ... 6 ... 39 ... 6.5

Brusven, Tonganoxie ... 6 ... 39 ... 6.5

McCoy, Wellsville ... 6 ... 39 ... 6.5

 

STATE

Boys

Scoring

Player, school ... GP ... TP ... PPG

Campbell, Rose Hill ... 7 ... 201 ... 28.7

Sadler, Udall ... 7 ... 197 ... 28.1

Elkamil, Pittsburg ... 8 ... 211 ... 26.4

Vincent, Eisenhower ... 7 ... 181 ... 25.9

Lang, Minneola ... 8 ... 203 ... 25.4

Cassidy, Columbus ... 7 ... 178 ... 25.4

Hatten, Sedan ... 7 ... 175 ... 25.0

Grant, Pittsburg ... 8 ... 197 ... 24.6

Brandl, Tribune ... 9 ... 216 ... 24.0

Wolf, South Haven ... 9 ... 216 ... 24.0

Melchiori, Caney Valley ... 6 ... 141 ... 23.5

Garrison, Little River ... 9 ... 207 ... 23.0

Price, Bucklin ... 8 ... 178 ... 22.3

Chapman, BV Northwest ... 6 ... 133 ... 22.2

Arensberg, SM East ... 8 ... 176 ... 22.0

Bradstreet, Dighton ... 7 ... 154 ... 22.0

Abasolo, Mulvane ... 8 ... 174 ... 21.8

Schremmer, Great Bend ... 9 ... 193 ... 21.4

J. Johnson, Wichita Southeast ... 7 ... 148 ... 21.1

Bates, KC Piper ... 9 ... 188 ... 20.9

Bell, Andover Central ... 7 ... 146 ... 20.9

Reid, Maize South ... 7 ... 144 ... 20.6

Eberle, Lakeside ... 7 ... 143 ... 20.4

Price, Kingman ... 6 ... 121 ... 20.2

Vail, Erie ... 4 ... 79 ... 19.8

Johnson, KC Washington ... 7 ... 137 ... 19.6

H. Davis, Lakin ... 8 ... 155 ... 19.5

J. Johnson, Andover ... 7 ... 136 ... 19.4

McCarty, Cheylin ... 7 ... 136 ... 19.4

Downing, Olathe West ... 8 ... 154 ... 19.3

Schulte, TMP-Marian ... 5 ... 96 ... 19.1

Lane, KC Harmon ... 5 ... 95 ... 19.0

Shewey, Meade ... 5 ... 94 ... 18.8

Gillum, Meade ... 6 ... 109 ... 18.2

Mason, Aquinas ... 6 ... 109 ... 18.2

Madron, McPherson ... 5 ... 91 ... 18.2

Haxton, Ellsworth ... 7 ... 127 ... 18.1

Stoppel, Holcomb ... 7 ... 127 ... 18.1

Henderson, Wichita West ... 7 ... 126 ... 18.0

Byrne, Valley Center ... 6 ... 107 ... 17.8

Hammeke, Ellinwood ... 7 ... 124 ... 17.7

Haviland, Humboldt ... 7 ... 124 ... 17.7

Schields, Cheylin ... 7 ... 124 ... 17.7

Ware, Jayhawk-Linn ... 6 ... 106 ... 17.7

West, Maranatha ... 6 ... 106 ... 17.7

Leonard, Iola ... 7 ... 123 ... 17.6

Boone, Quinter ... 8 ... 140 ... 17.5

Hood, BV Northwest ... 6 ... 105 ... 17.5

T. Davis, Ingalls ... 4 ... 70 ... 17.3

D. Smith, SM Northwest ... 8 ... 138 ... 17.3

Hunter, Andale ... 6 ... 104 ... 17.3

Wedel, Medicine Lodge ... 6 ... 104 ... 17.3

Dutton, Ellinwood ... 9 ... 155 ... 17.2

Evans, KC Harmon ... 5 ... 86 ... 17.2

Hills, Oxford ... 8 ... 137 ... 17.1

Mackley, Weskan ... 8 ... 137 ... 17.1

Loudermilk, West Elk ... 7 ... 119 ... 17.0

Watson, Russell ... 5 ... 85 ... 17.0

Armstrong, Olathe East ... 10 ... 169 ... 16.9

Cable, Ness City ... 9 ... 152 ... 16.9

D. Johnson, Parsons ... 9 ... 151 ... 16.8

Gillen, Ingalls ... 4 ... 67 ... 16.8

Frickey, Ellis ... 7 ... 117 ... 16.7

Catlin, CV-Dexter ... 5 ... 82 ... 16.4

Zenger, Kiowa County ... 7 ... 114 ... 16.3

Fischer, Olathe Heritage ... 6 ... 97 ... 16.2

Williams, Wichita East ... 6 ... 97 ... 16.2

Eck, Ellis ... 7 ... 113 ... 16.1

Halling, St. John ... 8 ... 128 ... 16.0

Hernandez, Leoti ... 8 ... 127 ... 15.9

Shaw, Blue Valley ... 8 ... 127 ... 15.9

Walker, Ulysses ... 8 ... 126 ... 15.8

Thompson, Hoisington ... 6 ... 95 ... 15.8

Yager, Scott City ... 6 ... 95 ... 15.8

McPhail, Ashland ... 6 ... 94 ... 15.7

Hanna, Maize ... 7 ... 109 ... 15.6

Flores, Pawnee Heights ... 9 ... 139 ... 15.4

Rush, Golden Plains ... 8 ... 123 ... 15.4

Lyons, Parsons ... 9 ... 139 ... 15.4

Dockery, Bonner Springs ... 6 ... 92 ... 15.3

Moala, Paola ... 6 ... 92 ... 15.3

Schneider, Smoky Valley ... 6 ... 91 ... 15.2

Danitschek, Kapaun ... 7 ... 106 ... 15.1

Gold, Southern Cloud ... 7 ... 105 ... 15.0

Stimac, Bonner Springs ... 6 ... 90 ... 15.0

Margrave, Louisburg ... 5 ... 75 ... 15.0

 

Rebounding

Player, school ... GP ... TR ... RPG

Elkamil, Pittsburg ... 8 ... 102 ... 12.8

Brandl, Tribune ... 9 ... 113 ... 12.6

Littlejonn, Carroll ... 7 ... 80 ... 11.4

Boone, Quinter ... 8 ... 90 ... 11.3

Hills, Oxford ... 8 ... 89 ... 11.1

Ware, Jayhawk-Linn ... 6 ... 66 ... 11.0

Purvis, Weskan ... 8 ... 85 ... 10.6

Eberle, Lakeside ... 7 ... 73 ... 10.4

Harrison, Wichita Heights ... 5 ... 52 ... 10.4

Aurand, Republic County ... 7 ... 72 ... 10.3

Welsh, Triplains-Brewster ... 6 ... 61 ... 10.2

Schoen, Lakeside ... 7 ... 71 ... 10.1

Carson, KC Harmon ... 5 ... 50 ... 10.0

McLain, South Haven ... 9 ... 89 ... 9.9

Hatten, Sedan ... 7 ... 68 ... 9.7

Mills, Newton ... 3 ... 29 ... 9.7

Thielen, Wilson ... 8 ... 74 ... 9.3

Weese, Golden Plains ... 8 ... 74 ... 9.3

Schields, Cheylin ... 7 ... 65 ... 9.3

Van Laeys, Logan ... 9 ... 83 ... 9.2

D. Johnson, Parsons ... 9 ... 82 ... 9.1

McCarty, Cheylin ... 7 ... 64 ... 9.1

Abasolo, Mulvane ... 8 ... 72 ... 9.0

Jones, Osawatomie ... 7 ... 63 ... 9.0

Price, Kingman ... 6 ... 54 ... 9.0

Woolf, Triplains-Brewster ... 6 ... 54 ... 9.0

Kuckelman, Macksville ... 8 ... 71 ... 8.9

Melvin, Norton ... 7 ... 62 ... 8.9

Kraus, Hutchinson ... 6 ... 53 ... 8.8

Cable, Ness City ... 9 ... 78 ... 8.7

Kaminska, Caney Valley ... 6 ... 52 ... 8.7

Rush, Golden Plains ... 8 ... 69 ... 8.6

Friesen, Maranatha ... 6 ... 51 ... 8.5

Ellis, Bucklin ... 8 ... 67 ... 8.4

Townsend, SM East ... 8 ... 67 ... 8.4

Arndt, KC Piper ... 9 ... 75 ... 8.3

Halling, St. John ... 8 ... 66 ... 8.3

Reynolds, SM East ... 8 ... 66 ... 8.3

Shaw, Blue Valley ... 8 ... 66 ... 8.3

Johnson, El Dorado ... 6 ... 50 ... 8.3

Sohm, Russell ... 5 ... 41 ... 8.2

Sonner, Olathe East ... 10 ... 81 ... 8.1

Branson, Ashland ... 7 ... 57 ... 8.1

Lucas, Smoky Valley ... 6 ... 48 ... 8.0

Hammeke, Ellinwood ... 7 ... 55 ... 7.9

Thompson, Caldwell ... 8 ... 62 ... 7.8

Landers, Andale ... 6 ... 47 ... 7.8

Partida, Prairie View ... 7 ... 54 ... 7.7

Loya, Northern Valley ... 7 ... 53 ... 7.6

Courtney, McPherson ... 5 ... 38 ... 7.6

Shewey, Meade ... 5 ... 38 ... 7.6

Elliott, Oswego ... 6 ... 45 ... 7.5

Duran, Ulysses ... 8 ... 59 ... 7.4

Somerhalder, St. James ... 7 ... 52 ... 7.4

Meyer, South Haven ... 9 ... 66 ... 7.3

Vincent, Eisenhower ... 7 ... 51 ... 7.3

Mason, Aquinas ... 6 ... 44 ... 7.3

Richey, Caney Valley ... 6 ... 44 ... 7.3

Lehman, Erie ... 4 ... 29 ... 7.3

Schibi, Jayhawk-Linn ... 4 ... 29 ... 7.3

Sides, Phillipsburg ... 9 ... 65 ... 7.2

Bell, Andover Central ... 7 ... 52 ... 7.2

Fritz, BV Northwest ... 6 ... 43 ... 7.2

Margrave, Louisburg ... 5 ... 36 ... 7.2

Cruz, Logan ... 9 ... 64 ... 7.1

Rice, Southern Cloud ... 7 ... 50 ... 7.1

Walker, West Elk ... 7 ... 50 ... 7.1

Jacobs, TMP-Marian ... 5 ... 36 ... 7.1

Vanpatten, Northern Valley ... 8 ... 56 ... 7.0

Lindenman, Goessel ... 7 ... 49 ... 7.0

Washington, Wichita West ... 5 ... 35 ... 7.0

 

Girls

Scoring

Player, school ... GP ... TP ... PPG

Ryan, Central Plains ... 8 ... 231 ... 28.9

Walker, Wichita Heights ... 8 ... 187 ... 23.4

Scheer, Cheney ... 9 ... 208 ... 23.1

Broadie, Wichita Trinity ... 9 ... 207 ... 23.0

Dewey, Plainville ... 7 ... 153 ... 21.9

Babcock, Chanute ...8 ... 163 ... 20.4

Meyers, Cunningham ... 9 ... 181 ... 20.1

Green, Stafford ... 8 ... 160 ... 20.0

Hartman, Spearville ... 9 ... 177 ... 19.7

Kaiser, Hesston ... 8 ... 155 ... 19.4

Collins, Yates Center ... 7 ... 133 ... 19.0

Eck, Ellis ... 7 ... 132 ... 18.9

Barnes, Baxter Springs ... 5 ... 94 ... 18.8

Wagner, Maize South ... 6 ... 113 ... 18.8

Hauser, Norton ... 7 ... 131 ... 18.7

Koester, Conway Springs ... 8 ... 146 ... 18.3

Simmons, BV Southwest ... 8 ... 144 ... 18.0

Frame, Kinsley ... 7 ... 126 ... 18.0

Byers, South Haven ... 9 ... 160 ... 17.8

Jellison, South Central ... 10 ... 176 ... 17.6

Wiebe, South Gray ... 9 ... 157 ... 17.4

Hamlin, Hugoton ... 7 ... 121 ... 17.3

Love, Olathe North ... 6 ... 102 ... 17.0

Pyle, McPherson ... 8 ... 134 ... 16.8

Cook, Circle ... 8 ... 132 ... 16.5

Staats, Pratt ... 8 ... 132 ... 16.5

Unruh, Dodge City ... 8 ... 131 ... 16.4

Shupe, DeSoto ... 5 ... 82 ... 16.4

Sanders, Wichita Northwest ... 6 ... 98 ... 16.3

Beach, Ingalls ... 9 ... 145 ... 16.1

Carlson, Clearwater ... 7 ... 110 ... 15.7

Williams, Sedan ... 7 ... 109 ... 15.6

Beam, McPherson ... 8 ... 123 ... 15.4

Harshaw, Andover Central ... 7 ... 108 ... 15.4

Copeland, Olathe North ... 8 ... 122 ... 15.2

Peters, South Gray ... 9 ... 136 ... 15.1

Sullivan, Goddard ... 7 ... 106 ... 15.1

Hackerott, Goddard ... 7 ... 105 ... 15.0

Youngblood, Columbus ... 6 ... 90 ... 15.0

 

Rebounding

Player, school ... GP ... TR ... RPG

Barnes, Baxter Springs ... 5 ... 71 ... 14.2

Youngblood, Columbus ... 6 ... 84 ... 14.0

Carter, Oberlin ... 9 ... 115 ... 12.8

Hauser, Norton ... 7 ... 78 ... 11.1

Gooch, Norwich ... 8 ... 88 ... 11.0

Hackerott, Goddard ... 7 ... 77 ... 11.0

Ralstin, Elkhart ... 9 ... 97 ... 10.8

Benally, Olathe Heritage ... 6 ... 64 ... 10.7

Scales, Wichita East ... 8 ... 84 ... 10.5

Getz, Quinter ... 7 ... 73 ... 10.4

Briggs, Quinter ... 7 ... 72 ... 10.3

Wagner, Maize South ... 6 ... 61 ... 10.2

Wright, Triplains-Brewster ... 6 ... 60 ... 10.0

Koop, West Elk ... 7 ... 69 ... 9.9

Koester, Conway Springs ... 8 ... 78 ... 9.8

Broadie, Wichita Trinity ... 9 ... 87 ... 9.7

Kaemmer, Olathe East ... 6 ... 58 ... 9.7

Brandl, Tribune ... 7 ... 65 ... 9.3

Combs, Fairfield ... 7 ... 65 ... 9.3

Farris, Lansing ... 7 ... 65 ... 9.3

T. Williams, Western Plains ... 9 ... 81 ... 9.0

Reeves, Russell ... 7 ... 63 ... 9.0

Stum, Syracuse ... 8 ... 71 ... 8.9

Cummings, Sedan ... 7 ... 62 ... 8.9

Lightner, Ingalls ... 9 ... 80 ... 8.8

Beach, Ingalls ... 9 ... 78 ... 8.7

Reynolds, Tribune ... 7 ... 61 ... 8.7

M. Williams, Oxford ... 6 ... 52 ... 8.7

Lee, Sublette ... 8 ... 69 ... 8.6

Mullens, Liberal ... 8 ... 68 ... 8.5

Singhateh, Atwood ... 8 ... 68 ... 8.5

Schneider, Caldwell ... 8 ... 67 ... 8.4

Dean, W. Independent ... 7 ... 58 ... 8.3

Beard, Hugoton ... 7 ... 57 ... 8.1

Beckman, Atwood ... 8 ... 64 ... 8.0

Bitner, SE-Cherokee ... 7 ... 56 ... 8.0

Fairchild, Andale ... 6 ... 48 ... 8.0

Grady, Lakeside ... 6 ... 48 ... 8.0

Kramer, Erie ... 6 ... 48 ... 8.0

Snook, Stanton County ... 6 ... 48 ... 8.0

Robertson, SE-Cherokee ... 7 ... 55 ... 7.9

Stierlen, Russell ... 7 ... 55 ... 7.9

Boughfman, Little River ... 9 ... 70 ... 7.8

O’Keefe, Aquinas ... 6 ... 47 ... 7.8

S. Espinoza, Centre ... 6 ... 47 ... 7.8

Collins, Yates Center ... 5 ... 39 ... 7.8

Lally, Basehor-Linwood ... 7 ... 54 ... 7.7

Doll, Ellinwood ... 9 ... 68 ... 7.6

Pyle, McPherson ... 8 ... 60 ... 7.5

Greving, Logan ... 9 ... 67 ... 7.4

Schultz, Wheatland-Grinnell ... 9 ... 66 ... 7.3

Frame, Kinsley ... 6 ... 44 ... 7.3

Franklin, Wichita Northwest ... 6 ... 44 ... 7.3

James, Wichita Northwest ... 6 ... 44 ... 7.3

Pimlott, Hill City ... 5 ... 37 ... 7.3

Herd, South Central ... 10 ... 72 ... 7.2

Born, Hill City ... 5 ... 36 ... 7.2

Keith, Hill City ... 5 ... 36 ... 7.2

Clark, South Gray ... 9 ... 64 ... 7.1

Forbes, Elkhart ... 9 ... 64 ... 7.1

Jackson, Satanta ... 9 ... 64 ... 7.1

Carlson, Clearwater ... 7 ... 50 ... 7.1

Schoenhofer, Chanute ... 8 ... 56 ... 7.0

Adigun, Hugoton ... 5 ... 35 ... 7.0