CURRENT

Canada Goose — Second segment: Nov. 6-Feb. 16, 2020

Coyote — Year-round

Crow — Nov. 10-March 10, 2020

Dove — Eurasian collared and ringed turtle, year-round

Deer — Statewide: Archery, Sept. 16-Dec. 31

Ducks — Low Plains Early Zone, second segment: Dec. 14-29; Low Plains Late Zone, first segment: Oct. 26-Dec. 29; High Plains Zone, first segment: Oct. 12-Jan. 5, 2020; Low Plains Southeast Zone, first segment: Nov. 9-Jan. 5, 2020

Elk — Statewide: Archery, Sept. 16-Dec. 31. Fort Riley: regular firearm, Oct. 1-Dec. 31

Greater Prairie Chicken — Regular season: Nov. 16-Jan. 31, 2020

Light Goose — Second segment: Nov. 6-Feb. 16, 2020

Pheasant — Regular season: Nov. 9-Jan. 31, 2020

Quail — Regular season: Nov. 9-Jan. 31, 2020

Rabbit — Year-round

Sandhill Crane — Nov. 6-Jan. 2, 2020

Squirrel — June 1-Feb. 28, 2020

Trout — Nov. 1-April 15, 2020

Turkey — Fall, second segment: Dec. 16-Jan. 31, 2020

White-Fronted Goose — First segment: Oct. 26-Dec. 29

UPCOMING

Deer, statewide — Extended firearm, Units 6, 8, 9, 10, and 17: Jan. 1-3, 2020; extended firearm, Units 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 11, 14, and 16: Jan. 1-5, 2020; extended firearm, Units 10A, 12, 13, 15, and 19: Jan. 1-12, 2020; extended archery, Units 10A and 19: Jan. 13-31, 2020.

Ducks — Low Plains Southeast Zone, second segment: Jan. 11-26, 2020; High Plains Zone, second segment: Jan. 17-26, 2020; Low Plains Late Zone, second segment: Jan. 18-26, 2020

Elk — Statewide: Firearm, third segment: Jan. 1-March 15, 2020.

Light Goose — Extended season: Feb. 17-April 30, 2020

Turkey — Spring, youth/disability: April 1-14, 2020; archery-only: April 6-14, 2020; regular season: April 15-May 31, 2020

White-Fronted Goose — Second segment: Jan. 25-Feb. 16, 2020

OTHER 2019-20 SEASONS

Deer, Fort Riley — Regular firearm, second segment: Dec. 14-22; archery, second segment: Jan. 4-31, 2020.

Deer, Fort Leavenworth — Extended firearm: Jan. 1-12, 2020; extended archery: Jan. 13-31, 2020.