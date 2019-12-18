Shawnee Heights' boys basketball team survived a 31-point fourth quarter Lansing rally Tuesday night to pick up its first win, a 61-59 United Kansas Conference decision at Lansing.

After trailing 9-8 at the end of the first quarter, the T-Birds, 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the UKC, outscored the Lions 38-19 in the middle two quarters to take a 46-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

That proved to be barely enough, however, with Lansing (2-1, 0-1) outscoring Heights 31-15 over the final quarter.

Shawnee Heights held on for the win despite going just 11 of 23 at the free throw line.

Junior Harvey Davis and sophomore Carter Olson both scored 11 points for Shawnee Heights while junior Isaih Johnson added 10 points and sophomore Zander Putthoff nine points.

The T-Birds hit eight 3-pointers on the night, getting three treys from Putthoff and two from Johnson.

Jacob Jackson scored a game-high 19 points to lead Lansing.

Shawnee Heights will return to action Friday night at Heights, hosting Seaman in a non-league game.

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS BOYS 61, LANSING 59

Shawnee Heights;8;20;18;15;—;61

Lansing:9;6;13;31;—;59

Shawnee Heights (1-2, 1-1) —Pewe 1 0-0 3, Downing 0 0-2 0, Johnson 2 4-5 10, Barksdale 4 0-0 8, Watson 2 1-4 5, Rentz 2 0-1 4, Olson 4 2-4 11, Davis 3 4-7 11, Putthoff 3 0-0 9. Totals 21 11-23 61.

Lansing (2-1, 0-1) — Jackson 7 1-2 19, Parker 4 2-3 12, D. Robinson 3 0-0 7, Benson 2 0-0 4, T. Robinson 0 1-2 1, Mack 0 6-7 6, Crawford 1 1-2 3, Wood 1 0-0 2, Howard 1 0-2 2, Couch 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 11-18 59.

3-point goals — Shawnee Heights 8 (Putthoff 3, Johnson 2, Davis, Olson Pewe), Lansing 8 (Jackson 4, Parker 2, D. Robinson, Couch). Total fouls — Shawnee Heights 19, Lansing 23. Fouled out — Barksdale, Benson.