Shawnee Heights captured its second girls basketball win in three days, climbing to 2-1 on the season with a 44-32 non-league road win at Ottawa Friday night.

The T-Birds led by just two points (23-21) at the start of the fourth quarter before closing out the win with a 21-11 fourth quarter.

Senior Alie Fulks scored a game-high 15 points to lead Shawnee Heights while junior Adysen Burghart added 12 points.

Junior Lauren Curtis led Ottawa (0-3) with nine points while junior Summer Spigle added seven points.

Shawnee Heights will return to United Kansas Conference play Tuesday, traveling to Lansing.

TOPEKA HIGH GIRLS 79, JUNCTION CITY 23 — Topeka High opened its Centennial League schedule with a 79-23 rout of Junction City Friday night at Junction City.

The game was never in doubt, with the Trojans opening up a 57-9 halftime advantage.

Topeka High improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the league while Junction City fell to 0-3, 0-1.

OTTAWA BOYS 64, SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 52 — Ottawa picked up its first victory of the season Friday night at Ottawa, taking a 64-52 non-league victory over Shawnee Heights.

The T-Birds, who fell to 0-2, were down 19-18 at the end of the first quarter and 31-25 at the half before Ottawa pushed its lead to 46-36 after three quarters.

Shawnee Heights got within seven (54-47) with 3:10 remaining before Ottawa, now 1-2, closed with a 10-5 run.

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS GIRLS 44, OTTAWA 32

Shawnee Heights;8;7;8;21;—;44

Ottawa;4;5;12;11;—;32

Shawnee Heights (2-1) — Burghart 4 4-4 12, Brown 2 0-0 4, Fulks 3 8-13 15, Hawkins 2 0-0 5, Wells 1 5-9 7, Dial 0 0-0 0, Ginter 0 1-2 1, Doby 0 0-0 0, Schulte 0 0-0 0, Childs 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 18-28 44.

Ottawa (0-3) — Titus 1 0-0 2, A. Evans 0 0-0 0, Curtis 2 4-7 9, Ficken 2 0-0 4, Spigle 3 1-2 7, Hadl 0 4-6 4, K. Evans 1 1-2 4, Soman 0 0-1 0, Hornbuckle 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 10-18 32.

3-point goals — Shawnee Heights 2 (Fulks, Hawkins), Ottawa 2 (Curtis, K. Evans). Totals fouls — Shawnee Heights 21, Ottawa 22. Fouled out — Hawkins, Ficken.