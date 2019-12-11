Topeka High's boys basketball team closed with a 21-12 fourth quarter to pull out a 56-47 victory over host Leavenworth Tuesday night in the Leavenworth tournament.

The comeback victory came in Eric King's debut as the Trojans' coach, with King coming to Topeka High after a successful run at Kansas City-Washington.

Leavenworth led Topeka High 27-23 at halftime but the Trojans outscored the Pioneers 33-20 in the second half.

King Sutton, Jalen Smith and Dyone Chapman all scored 12 points to lead a balanced attack for the Trojans, who were 18-3 a year ago.

Topeka High will return to tournament action at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, taking on Liberty, Mo.

RURAL BOYS 69, SM NORTHWEST 58

Washburn Rural, which finished second in Class 6A last season, opened its season with a 69-58 road win at Shawnee Mission Northwest.

Junior Joe Berry, an All-City first-teamer as a sophomore, paced the Junior Blues with 24 points while Jack Hutchinson and Noah Krueger both scored 11 points and Josh Williams added nine.

Washburn Rural will open Centennial League play on Friday, hosting Hayden in a 7:30 p.m. contest.

SM NORTHWEST GIRLS 52, RURAL GIRLS 46

Shawnee Mission Northwest pulled away in the fourth quarter to knock off defending 6A champion Washburn Rural 52-46 in a non-league girls game at Northwest.

Senior Kasey Hamilton, an All-City first-team selection as a junior, paced the Junior Blues with 11 points while freshman Brooklyn DeLeye added 10 points in her high school debut.

The Junior Blues will return to action at 6 p.m. Friday, hosting Hayden in Centennial League action.