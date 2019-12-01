Cameron Beardsley, Valley Heights

Heights’ starting quarterback since his freshman year, he’s also the QB on the basketball court for the Mustangs. Last year as a sophomore he enjoyed a breakout season in basketball, averaging 15 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He’s nearly halfway to 1,000 points in his career already with 425 points and has grabbed 200 rebounds and dished out 85 assists in two years. Beardsley earned second-team All-Twin Valley League honors and was second-team All-Class 2A.

Zach Bloch, Seabury

Bloch enjoyed a breakout sophomore season in leading Seabury back to the Class 2A state tournament and an 18-6 overall record. A third-team All-Class 3A selection, Bloch averaged 19.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3 steals per game, but was at his best in the postseason. He averaged 23 points, 5 assists and 4.7 rebounds in three sub-state games, including a 29-point, 9-rebound game in the finals. In an overtime loss to Ness City at state, Bloch had 29 points and 11 rebounds.

Tyler Brockhoff, Hiawatha

A starter since his sophomore year, Brockhoff was the leading scorer in the Big Seven League last year, averaging 14.5 points per game. He also ranked among the league leaders in rebounding at 8 boards per game. Brockhoff was a first-team all-league pick as a junior after earning honorable mention honors as a sophomore when he averaged 9 points and 6 rebounds per game.

Quinn Buessing, Axtell

One of the state’s best all-around athletes, Buessing is a two-time All-Twin Valley League selection in basketball, earning third-team All-Class 1A honors last year after netting second-team All-1A Division II honors as a sophomore. Buessing — a state placer in cross country and track and All-State football player — averaged 16.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last year in 16 games, missing five with an injury. For his career, he’s averaging 14.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game and is just 95 points away from 1,000 in his career.

Blake Farmer, Perry-Lecompton

Farmer was a key figure in Perry-Lecompton’s back-to-back Class 3A state tournament appearances and third-place finish last year. On a team laden with seniors, Farmer stood out, averaging 12.1 points and 5 rebounds per game. Farmer hit 52% of his field goals and shot 72% from the free throw line, earning first-team All-Big Seven League honors. The lone returning starter for the Kaws this season, Farmer will look to carry the Kaws back to the state tourney for a third straight year.

Cameron Heiman, Northern Heights

After transferring to Heights from Emporia after his sophomore year, Heiman had an immediate impact for the Wildcats during his junior season. Giving Heights a strong complement to go with standout Tee Preisner, Heiman averaged 17 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds and 4 steals per game. He earned All-Flint Hills League and honorable mention All-Class 2A honors. Heiman is coming off a big football season, amassing more than 2,000 yards of offense.

Devan McEwen, Lebo

McEwen led Lebo back to the state tournament for the first time since 2014 as the Wolves finished the season 18-6 and tied for second in the Lyon County League. A starter since his freshman year, McEwen averaged about 18 points per game as a sophomore, earning first-team all-league honors. Coming off a big junior football season, McEwen is one of the top players in Class 1A.

Abe Siebenmorgen, Maur Hill

A three-year starter for the Ravens, Siebenmorgen has helped lead Maur Hill to a combined 45-4 record the past two seasons and two straight Northeast Kansas League titles and Class 3A state berths, including a fourth-place state finish in 2018. Siebernmorgen averaged 11.9 points and 10 rebounds per game last year, shooting nearly 50 percent from the floor. He was a second-team all-league selection last season.

Charles Snyder, Emporia

Snyder had a breakout season as a sophomore stepping into a prominent role for the first time. The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 164. points and 6 rebounds per game and was a first-team All-Centennial League selection despite missing the last month of the season with a broken hand. He set the single-season shooting percentage record at Emporia, hitting better than 64% of his shots.

Dawson Zenger, Rock Creek

A 6-foot-1 junior guard, Zenger can get to the basket or score from the perimeter, making him a tough guard. As a sophomore last season, Zenger earned first-team All-Mid-East League honors and honorable mention All-3A honors after leading the Mustangs with a 10.6 per game scoring average. He already ranks No. 22 on Rock Creek’s career scoring list with two years to play.