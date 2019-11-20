Officially, Washburn's No. 3 nationally ranked volleyball team opens the postseason at noon Thursday against Pittsburg State in the quarterfinal round of the MIAA Tournament at the Hy-Vee Arena in Kansas City, Mo.

But Chris Herron's Ichabods, the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament, got a sneak peek at the pressure that goes with postseason in back-to-back road matches against nationally ranked teams last weekend to close out the regular season, topping No. 19 Northwest Missouri State (25-20, 25-15, 27-25) and No. 10 Central Missouri (26-28, 25-27, 25-14, 25-18, 15-12).

Now the 26-2 Ichabods, who have won 11 straight matches, will be looking to ride that momentum to a strong performance in the MIAA Tournament from Thursday through Saturday and into next week's NCAA Central Regional Tournament.

Washburn, third in the Division II national tournament last season, was ranked No. 5 Wednesday in the regional rankings, with the top eight advancing to the regional tournament. Herron said his team knows it can't take any steps backward from here on out, beginning with Thursday's quarterfinal match against Pitt State (14-15).

"When Monday came around last week that was my message to my team, that postseason was starting right now," Herron said. "Those matches were really, really important for us, not only for seeding in our tournament, but regionally they were hugely important also.

"It was important for us to win, and to do that you had to do it on the road against two nationally ranked teams. I thought our preparation was really good last week and it better be good this week because Pittsburg goes up to Kearney and gets beat in five (sets). They had a hitter (Meg Auten) who last weekend had 44 kills in two matches, so she's hot and they're rolling."

The Washburn-Pitt State winner will advance to a 7 p.m. Friday semifinal against the winner of the 2:30 p.m. Thursday match between No. 3 seed Central Missouri (21-8) and No. 6 Central Oklahoma (18-12).

On the other side of the bracket, No. 1 seed Nebraska-Kearney (30-0), which has handed WU its only two losses, will face No. 8 Missouri Southern (13-17) at 5 p.m. Thursday, with No. 4 Northwest Missouri (20-8) taking on No. 5 Missouri Western (17-12) in the final match of the quarterfinal round at 7:30. The winners of those two matches will play the 5 p.m. Friday semifinal.

The championship match is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Hy-Vee, formerly Kemper Arena. The Ichabods dropped a five-set match to Nebraska-Kearney in last year's championship match.

As good as Washburn has been all season, Herron doesn't think the Ichabods have hit their ceiling yet heading into crunch time.

"Here's what I would say, we better hope not," Herron said. "And our team gets it. They're a veteran, seasoned team for the most part. They went through this stuff last year and the year before they were freshmen and they got their butts handed to them and learned from it."

Herron also believes his team embraces the challenges that lie ahead.

"You look at things two different ways — glass half empty, glass half full — and we try to look at it as it's half full," Herron said. "We want to be like, 'Today we get to play the No. 6 team in the country or we get to play the No. 10 team in the country;' not 'Oh no, we've got to play the No. 10 team in the country.'

"We look at it like that and that's how we've always done it since I've been here. You've got to look at it that way, that it's an opportunity for you to challenge yourself and to prove yourself against really high-level players."

Washburn faced Pittsburg State twice in the regular season, with both matches resulting in 3-0 shutout victories.

WU junior Allison Sadler leads the MIAA in assists per set with an 11.11 average while sophomore Taylor Antonowich tops the conference list with 0.36 service aces per set.

Junior Genna Berg has the second-best kills per set average in the MIAA at 3.80 and is third in aces per set at 0.35.

All-tournament passes can be purchased for $20 while a single match ticket is $10 for adults and $5 for students.