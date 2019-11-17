Thomas More Prep-Marian sophomore Emilee Lane earned second-team Class 3A honors on the Kansas Volleyball Association All-State team released Saturday.

Lane, an outside hitter, led the Monarchs in kills, averaging 5.3 a set. She helped the Monarchs go 33-7 on the season.

In Class 2A, Smith Center’s Bree Frieling was a second-team pick while sophomore Tallon Rentschler earned honorable mention for the Lady Red. WaKeeney-Trego junior Lili Shubert was also honorable mention in 2A.

Thunder Ridge senior Jaden Boden was a second-team selection in Class 1A, as was Otis-Bison’s Maddie Wiltse.

Victoria sophomore Kassi Weber was honorable mention in Class 1A.