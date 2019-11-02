HUTCHINSON — Hayden senior Sydney Hillmer had held the championship trophy before and wanted to experience that feeling again, while Wildcat junior Dejah Miller just wanted a chance to make it to state.

On Saturday, dreams came true for Hillmer, Miller and all the Wildcats, with Hayden (30-14) claiming its fourth state title in five seasons with a 25-19, 27-25 victory over Andale in the Class 4A championship match at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.

"I just wanted this year so bad, and every single girl did," said Hillmer, who helped Hayden win 4A Division II championships as a freshman and sophomore before the Wildcats finished third in 4A a year ago. "Winning the championship was our goal for this weekend and we didn't let up.

"We only dropped one set this whole entire weekend and I'm just so proud of our entire team."

Miller was making her first state tournament appearance after transferring over from Topeka High and said state was everything she thought it would be.

"I knew I had to at least go to state one time, and not necessarily win, but just go," Miller said. "This was such a big year and, especially after my recovery from my ACL, winning state is really important to me."

Hayden, the No. 7 seed, went 3-0 to claim the Pool II title on Friday and rolled to a 25-14, 25-18 semifinal win over Louisburg to earn its spot in the championship match against top seed Andale (39-3).

There were four early ties in the first set before kills from senior Kyra Bauer and Hillmer put the Wildcats in front 6-4 and Hayden never trailed throughout the set en route to the six-point win, capped by a Miller service ace.

Andale gave the Wildcats a much tougher battle in the second set after falling behind 4-0 early.

The Indians scored three straight points to take their first lead of the match at 11-9 and held leads at 19-18, 23-21 and 24-22 before kills from senior Halle Jackson and Miller tied the score and Jackson registered another kill to put the Wildcats up 25-24.

Andale tied the set at 25-25 before Hayden closed out the match with two straight points, including a Jackson block.

"I'm so proud of them," Hayden coach Jesica Farmer-Walter said. "We just kept saying to fight every point, play every point and focus and to play within your team. I felt like they did that today. They wanted it bad, they wanted to win."

After adding Miller and Jackson this fall Hayden had some ups and downs during the regular season, but was dominant in both sub-state and state competition.

"Practices were great last week and I feel like honestly we just bonded as a team better than ever," Hillmer said. "State week we hung out a lot, outside of school even, and I think it really paid off for state."

CLASS 4A

Semifinals — Andale def. Circle, 25-10, 28-26; Hayden def. Louisburg, 25-14, 25-18.

Third place — Circle def. Louisburg, 19-25, 25-21, 26-24.

Championship — Hayden def. Andale, 25-19, 27-25.