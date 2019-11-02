GODDARD — The Hays High football team used a dominant second half to capture its first playoff since 2012, taking a 31-6 victory against Goddard-Eisenhower on Friday night in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.

The Indians led 7-0 at halftime before outscoring the Tigers 24-6 in the second half.

No. 7-seeded Hays High (4-4) will play at undefeated Maize South next Friday. The No. 2-seeded Mavericks rolled to a 31-0 win over Salina South on Friday.

Check back to hdnews,net later Saturday for more on the Indians’ win.