Here’s a glance at Friday’s area football playoff games.
Class 3A
Colby 42, Nickerson 0
The Eagles remained undefeated and will meet Beloit in the second round next week.
Class 2A
Norton 41, Sterling 7
The Bluejays moved to 6-3 and will play at undefeated Cimarron next week.
Class 1A
Plainville 56, Sacred Heart 7
Jared Casey rushed for 162 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries to help Plainville move to 8-1. Jordan Finnesy added 67 yards and two touchdowns on just three rushing attempts.
The Cardinals will play host to Ell-Saline next Friday in the second round.
Republic County 54, Ellis 16
Ellis ended its season with a 4-5 mark.
Ell-Saline 27, Oakley 14
Luke Parks gouged Oakley for 216 yards on 26 carries as the Cardinals rolled.
Eight-Man Division I
Clifton-Clyde 66, Hoxie 20
Hoxie ended the season with a 4-5 mark.