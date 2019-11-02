SALINA — Washburn Rural's narrow loss to Blue Valley in Saturday's Class 6A championship match at the Tony's Pizza Events Center was obviously a heartbreaker.



But after taking some time to get over the Junior Blues' 26-24, 25-21 loss to the Tigers, veteran Washburn Rural coach Kevin Bordewick wants his team to appreciate just how much it accomplished this fall.

The loss in the final was Rural's only loss of the weekend and the Junior Blues went 40-6 on the season despite starting the year with only two experienced seniors, Macy DeLeye and Eisa Mondragon, and having five freshmen on their state roster.

"Nobody thought we'd be here," Bordewick said. "A 40-win season, runners-up, nobody thought we could do that. I think this group started believing during the summer and I think we're about the only ones that believed.

"They are just a hard-working group. They are great teammates, great kids, and I can't say enough good things about their work ethic. We'll look back at it someday and say, 'That was a heck of a season.' "

After going 3-0 on Friday to win the Pool II championship, the second-seeded Junior Blues rolled to a 25-12, 25-19 win over Blue Valley North in the semifinals to set up the matchup with No. 4 seed Blue Valley, which capped off a 33-8 season.

"In pool play we were kind of up and down, but we did enough to kind of get by, but I thought we played really well in the semis," Bordewick said. "I thought about every phase of our game was really, really sharp."

The Junior Blues gave themselves a chance against Blue Valley on several occasions, but couldn't get over the hump.

"When you come into the championship, and the semis, too, your margin of error greatly diminishes and you can't make mistakes, especially the unforced ones, that we did," Bordewick said. "But having said that, we battled pretty good, and that's a great (Blue Valley) team."

Like Bordewick, Macy DeLeye said she thought Rural had a great year.

"I'm definitely proud of this team," DeLeye said. "We've come a long way. We were ranked 10th at the very beginning and we came all the way up to here.

"I couldn't be more proud of these girls. We're a young team and they stepped up and they held their own ground."

Saturday's match was the third of the season between the Junior Blues and Tigers, with Blue Valley winning the final two after losing to Rural in the season-opener.

CLASS 6A

Semifinals — Blue Valley def. Gardner-Edgerton, 26-24, 25-21; Washburn Rural def. Blue Valley North, 25-12, 25-19.

Third place — Gardner-Edgerton def. Blue Valley North, 25-14, 17-25, 25-11.

Championship — Blue Valley def. Washburn Rural, 26-24, 25-21.