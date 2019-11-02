SALINA, KANSAS — In what could be describe as one of the more stacked 5A tournaments in recent years, the Andover Trojans bowed out on the first day going on 0-3.

The morning didn’t start off well as they were taking on Lansing, a team that was ranked inside the top five all season. The results came out against the Trojans as they fell 25-21, 25-15.

This set up a tough match against No. 1 seed Maize South. Andover had beaten the Mavericks already once this season and won the first set 25-23.

However, Maize South countered, winning the next two sets to eliminate the Trojans from advancing to Saturday’s semifinals.

Maize South won 2-1 (25-23, 19-25, 21-25).

The Trojans ended their afternoon with tha three-set loss to Goddard. The Trojans had played the Lions five times already this season but were on the losing end for the fourth time in six matches.

Goddard won the first set 25-17, leaving Andover to answer back in the second set to keep their season alive for one more 25-22. However, It was Goddard’s Kaden Hackerott who’s kill put the Lions into day two and sent the Trojans home.

With the three losses, Andover drops to 34-9 on the season.

The Trojans had arrived at state by winning their sub-state regional. They beat Ark City and had a thrilling win over McPherson to send them to state.

It was the third straight state tournament appearance for Andover’s Holly Avalos. While they’ve made it to state three straight years, they have yet to advance to Saturday’s semifinals. A tough draw which has produced Goddard and Lansing multiple times, has been the Achille’s heel.